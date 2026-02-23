Nothing shares images of the Phone (4a) with a redesigned glyph interface
Nothing is once again redesigning the LED strip design of its phones.
0comments
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and Phone (3) also had different Glyph Interface designs. | Image by PhoneArena
Nothing already announced the launch of its mid-range Phone (4a) on March 5 with Carl Pei’s vandalized version of Apple’s March Event invitation. The company has also shared some minor details about the device through various teasers, but now it’s time to actually see how the new phone will look.
Nothing shared an official render of the upcoming Phone (4a) in a post on X. The phone will feature the brand’s signature transparent design with double-tone colors and the new Glyph Bar lighting feature, which is replacing the previous Glyph Interface iterations with LED stripes.
The company also says that the Glyph Bar is 40% brighter than the lights used on the Phone (3a). Last year’s device had three LED light stripes around the camera island. Nothing said that the new lights use patented tech “that make it more natural, neutral and bleed-free.”
There’s very little official information about the Phone (4a) series available, besides the recent confirmation the devices will run on a Snapdragon chipset. Earlier rumors claimed that the chip would be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.
Other leaks suggested that the Phone (4a) will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 12 GB RAM and 265 GB storage, and a 5,400 mAh battery with 50W charging. Its triple camera should combine a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto unit with 3.5x optical zoom.
The Phone (4a) Pro is expected to feature a larger, 6.83-inch OLED display, with faster 144 Hz refresh ratio, a main camera with a Sony sensor, and a more premium design. That model is also rumored to use the Glyph Matrix interface we’ve previously seen on the Nothing Phone (3).
Nothing’s premiere is part of a torrent of mid-range devices launching around the same time. Google just released the Pixel 10a, Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 17e, and Samsung’s Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 will follow this week’s premiere of the flagship Galaxy S26 lineup.
Nothing is down for some tough competition this year, and I’m not sure its redesign Glyph Bar would be enough for the company to stand out. As intriguing as the lights on the back of the phones may seem, they’re not an essential feature to win everyone over. Only time will tell whether the shiny addition is exciting enough to turn those into a hit, but I’d love to see how they function in real life.
Nothing shows off the new Glyph Bar on the Phone (4a)
Nothing shared an official render of the upcoming Phone (4a) in a post on X. The phone will feature the brand’s signature transparent design with double-tone colors and the new Glyph Bar lighting feature, which is replacing the previous Glyph Interface iterations with LED stripes.
The Glyph Bar is located to the right of the device’s triple camera and features seven square lights. Six out of those are white, while the seventh is red. Each light has nine individually controllable mini-LEDs, and Nothing says that the new system is less distracting than all previous iterations.
The Nothing Phone (4a) design. | Image by Nothing
The company also says that the Glyph Bar is 40% brighter than the lights used on the Phone (3a). Last year’s device had three LED light stripes around the camera island. Nothing said that the new lights use patented tech “that make it more natural, neutral and bleed-free.”
Recommended For You
Nothing’s big bet for 2026
The Glyph Interface on previous (a) series devices. | Image by Nothing
There’s very little official information about the Phone (4a) series available, besides the recent confirmation the devices will run on a Snapdragon chipset. Earlier rumors claimed that the chip would be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.
Other leaks suggested that the Phone (4a) will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 12 GB RAM and 265 GB storage, and a 5,400 mAh battery with 50W charging. Its triple camera should combine a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto unit with 3.5x optical zoom.
Which glyph interface design do you prefer?
The Phone (4a) Pro is expected to feature a larger, 6.83-inch OLED display, with faster 144 Hz refresh ratio, a main camera with a Sony sensor, and a more premium design. That model is also rumored to use the Glyph Matrix interface we’ve previously seen on the Nothing Phone (3).
Nothing’s premiere is part of a torrent of mid-range devices launching around the same time. Google just released the Pixel 10a, Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 17e, and Samsung’s Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 will follow this week’s premiere of the flagship Galaxy S26 lineup.
It looks interesting
Nothing is down for some tough competition this year, and I’m not sure its redesign Glyph Bar would be enough for the company to stand out. As intriguing as the lights on the back of the phones may seem, they’re not an essential feature to win everyone over. Only time will tell whether the shiny addition is exciting enough to turn those into a hit, but I’d love to see how they function in real life.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: