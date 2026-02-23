Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
Upcoming event
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Join us for the exciting reveal of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 family!

Nothing shares images of the Phone (4a) with a redesigned glyph interface

Nothing is once again redesigning the LED strip design of its phones.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Nothing
A man holding a Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and a Nothing Phone (3) in his hand, showing their backs.
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and Phone (3) also had different Glyph Interface designs. | Image by PhoneArena
Nothing already announced the launch of its mid-range Phone (4a) on March 5 with Carl Pei’s vandalized version of Apple’s March Event invitation. The company has also shared some minor details about the device through various teasers, but now it’s time to actually see how the new phone will look.

Nothing shows off the new Glyph Bar on the Phone (4a) 


Nothing shared an official render of the upcoming Phone (4a) in a post on X. The phone will feature the brand’s signature transparent design with double-tone colors and the new Glyph Bar lighting feature, which is replacing the previous Glyph Interface iterations with LED stripes.

The Glyph Bar is located to the right of the device’s triple camera and features seven square lights. Six out of those are white, while the seventh is red. Each light has nine individually controllable mini-LEDs, and Nothing says that the new system is less distracting than all previous iterations.



The company also says that the Glyph Bar is 40% brighter than the lights used on the Phone (3a). Last year’s device had three LED light stripes around the camera island. Nothing said that the new lights use patented tech “that make it more natural, neutral and bleed-free.”

Recommended For You

Nothing’s big bet for 2026



There’s very little official information about the Phone (4a) series available, besides the recent confirmation the devices will run on a Snapdragon chipset. Earlier rumors claimed that the chip would be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4.

Other leaks suggested that the Phone (4a) will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 12 GB RAM and 265 GB storage, and a 5,400 mAh battery with 50W charging. Its triple camera should combine a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto unit with 3.5x optical zoom.

Which glyph interface design do you prefer?
11 Votes


The Phone (4a) Pro is expected to feature a larger, 6.83-inch OLED display, with faster 144 Hz refresh ratio, a main camera with a Sony sensor, and a more premium design. That model is also rumored to use the Glyph Matrix interface we’ve previously seen on the Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing’s premiere is part of a torrent of mid-range devices launching around the same time. Google just released the Pixel 10a, Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 17e, and Samsung’s Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 will follow this week’s premiere of the flagship Galaxy S26 lineup.

It looks interesting


Nothing is down for some tough competition this year, and I’m not sure its redesign Glyph Bar would be enough for the company to stand out. As intriguing as the lights on the back of the phones may seem, they’re not an essential feature to win everyone over. Only time will tell whether the shiny addition is exciting enough to turn those into a hit, but I’d love to see how they function in real life.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner

Latest News

Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase
Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase
OnePlus 15R now ships with free earbuds, becoming an even bigger bargain for savvy shoppers
OnePlus 15R now ships with free earbuds, becoming an even bigger bargain for savvy shoppers
This Pixel 10a pre-order deal is simply too good to ignore
This Pixel 10a pre-order deal is simply too good to ignore
Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height
Three (and a half) Galaxy S26 Ultra advantages over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Three (and a half) Galaxy S26 Ultra advantages over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless