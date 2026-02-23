Honor Magic V6’s mind-boggling battery is all but confirmed, and Samsung should be worried
The thin chassis and a giant battery of Honor’s upcoming foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 feel outdated.
Leaked images of the Honor Magic V6 | Image by Image by Weibo
Foldable phones have been considered niche devices for enthusiasts, but that’s quickly changing. The main reason is the significant design improvements on devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but Honor may push things even further. Some key specs of the company’s upcoming foldable are now all but confirmed, and there’s no reason not to like them.
Honor will have two versions of the Magic V6 foldable, one of which will support BeiDou satellite messaging and another without that feature. Screenshots from the devices leaked (source in Chinese) on Weibo, revealing an even more important difference between the two.
Last year’s Magic V5 featured a 5,820 mAh battery for its international version and a larger 6,100 mAh battery on the Chinese model. Both versions supported 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.
The screenshots also revealed that the Magic V6 will feature up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. In the images, the satellite-enabled model is shown in a lower 12GB/256GB configuration, while the “base” model has the maximum capacities.
The new leak also reveals the devices will use the C1+ wireless chip and the E2 power management chip, which are in-house developments by Honor. Unsurprisingly, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset on board, and the device is expected to sport a 200MP main camera.
The device was spotted in the hands of various celebrities online and with Chinese athletes at the Winter Olympics. Honor will announce the Magic V6 on March 1, right before the beginning of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Honor will kick off what could turn into the year when foldable smartphones become truly mainstream. The company’s device sounds and looks like a proper replacement for any flagship smartphone with very few downsides compared to the classic slab design.
With the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the iPhone Fold coming later in the year, more people will consider trying a different design. The only holdback is likely the price, which will inevitably be high. I’m still excited to see how that battle unfolds, especially once Apple joins it.
Honor Magic V6 will have two versions with giant batteries
A few more confirmed specs
A closer look at a leaked Magic V6 photo. | Image by Weibo
What would make you consider buying a foldable smartphone?
The year of the mainstream foldable
