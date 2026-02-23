Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
Upcoming event
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Join us for the exciting reveal of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 family!

Honor Magic V6’s mind-boggling battery is all but confirmed, and Samsung should be worried

The thin chassis and a giant battery of Honor’s upcoming foldable could make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 feel outdated.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Honor
Leaked images of the Honor Magic V6
Leaked images of the Honor Magic V6 | Image by Image by Weibo
Foldable phones have been considered niche devices for enthusiasts, but that’s quickly changing. The main reason is the significant design improvements on devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but Honor may push things even further. Some key specs of the company’s upcoming foldable are now all but confirmed, and there’s no reason not to like them.

Honor Magic V6 will have two versions with giant batteries


Honor will have two versions of the Magic V6 foldable, one of which will support BeiDou satellite messaging and another without that feature. Screenshots from the devices leaked (source in Chinese) on Weibo, revealing an even more important difference between the two.

The version capable of satellite connectivity has a model number PNM-AN20 and a massive 7,150 mAh battery, which is the biggest one we’ve ever seen on a foldable. That version will also support 120W fast charging. The PNM-AN10 won’t support satellite connectivity and will feature a smaller 6,850 mAh battery with up to 80W charging.

Recommended For You



Last year’s Magic V5 featured a 5,820 mAh battery for its international version and a larger 6,100 mAh battery on the Chinese model. Both versions supported 66W wired and 50W wireless charging.

A few more confirmed specs



The screenshots also revealed that the Magic V6 will feature up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. In the images, the satellite-enabled model is shown in a lower 12GB/256GB configuration, while the “base” model has the maximum capacities.

The new leak also reveals the devices will use the C1+ wireless chip and the E2 power management chip, which are in-house developments by Honor. Unsurprisingly, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset on board, and the device is expected to sport a 200MP main camera.

What would make you consider buying a foldable smartphone?
5 Votes


The device was spotted in the hands of various celebrities online and with Chinese athletes at the Winter Olympics. Honor will announce the Magic V6 on March 1, right before the beginning of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The year of the mainstream foldable


Honor will kick off what could turn into the year when foldable smartphones become truly mainstream. The company’s device sounds and looks like a proper replacement for any flagship smartphone with very few downsides compared to the classic slab design.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the iPhone Fold coming later in the year, more people will consider trying a different design. The only holdback is likely the price, which will inevitably be high. I’m still excited to see how that battle unfolds, especially once Apple joins it.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner

Latest News

Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase
Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase
OnePlus 15R now ships with free earbuds, becoming an even bigger bargain for savvy shoppers
OnePlus 15R now ships with free earbuds, becoming an even bigger bargain for savvy shoppers
This Pixel 10a pre-order deal is simply too good to ignore
This Pixel 10a pre-order deal is simply too good to ignore
Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height
Three (and a half) Galaxy S26 Ultra advantages over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Three (and a half) Galaxy S26 Ultra advantages over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless