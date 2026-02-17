Nothing CEO spoils Apple's event invite to announce the release date of upcoming Nothing phones
The first week of March will be full of product launches.
A man holding the Nothing Phone (3a). | Image by PhoneArena
Apple recently announced that it is hosting a special event on 4th March, where it is believed to unveil a new low-cost MacBook that would be powered by the A18 Pro chip used in the iPhone 16 Pro. Nothing has now also announced, in a fun way, that it is going to release its products on 5th March.
That's definitely a unique way to send invitations
Apple usually releases an invitation poster whenever it needs to announce a new product. It followed the same approach this time as well, inviting the press to New York on 4th March for a "special Apple experience." Just hours after the invitation was sent, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei posted an image on X that had "Nothing 5 March" spray-painted over the Apple event poster.
I believe that's a rather lazy but also subtle way to announce the release date of the upcoming products, which are most likely the Nothing (4a) and Nothing (4a) Pro. If you're wondering what happened to the Nothing 4… it's not coming this year.
Carl recently confirmed that there won't be a flagship release from Nothing this year, as the company doesn't want to follow the general practice of the smartphone industry, where a new flagship is released every year even when it doesn't offer any major upgrade over its predecessor.
Would you consider the Nothing 4a or 4a Pro over the iPhone 17e and Pixel 10a?
Everything you need to know about the Nothing (4a) and (4a) Pro
Rear camera of the Nothing Phone (3a). | Image by PhoneArena.
Both the 4a and 4a Pro are rumored to come with very minimal upgrades over their respective predecessors. Compared to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC that powers the Nothing (3a) and (3a) Pro, their respective successors are said to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. A reliable tipster, Sudhanshu Ambhore, recently shared that both upcoming phones will feature UFS 3.1 storage. If true, this would be a major upgrade over their predecessors, which came with UFS 2.2 storage.
Color options for both phones have also recently surfaced online. In addition to the standard black and white colors in which Nothing usually releases its phones, this year we could see more color options like yellow, blue, and pink. I'm saying so because the company recently made a cryptic post on X that had the (a) logo made with dots of these colors. Furthermore, Carl's post also used pink-colored spray paint, giving a strong indication that a pink-colored Nothing phone is very likely this year.
However, since there isn't any official confirmation on this, I would recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. If not in the upcoming phones, these color options could be made available for the Nothing Headphone (a), which could also be unveiled on 5 March.
