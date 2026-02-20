Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Nothing confirms Snapdragon chipsets for the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) family

We now know almost everything about the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) family

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Nothing
Nothing confirms Snapdragon chipsets for the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) family
The Nothing Phone (3a) is about to get its successor | Image by Nothing

Nothing is gearing up to officially unveil its next two devices—the Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. The company started teasing the release in social media in typical fashion, and now we have a confirmation of one particular rumor about the next Nothing phones.

Nothing posted on X a picture of a folder with a clipped notebook page bearing the Snapdragon logo, clearly stating that the upcoming phones will sport Qualcomm processors. One of the documents inside the folder also bears the Nothing trademark in the corner, so there's no doubt.

There were rumors already that the next Nothing Phone (4a) family will rely on Snapdragon chipsets, and a leaked Geekbench listing suggests that both phones will come equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip.

The Nothing Phone (4a) is launching on March 5



Another slew of rumors got confirmed earlier when Carl Pei and company officially announced the date of the Nothing Phone (4a) lineup reveal. The post (again on X) showed a vandalized poster for Apple's March event.

Recommended For You



These "digs" at other popular companies are not entirely new for Nothing, as the company poked fun at Apple for discontinuing the iPhone Mini series with a jokester Nothing Phone (2a) micro campaign.

The Nothing Phone (4a) hardware, what do we know



According to the latest rumors, the Nothing Phone (4a) will most likely launch equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging support.

When it comes to the camera system, the phone is expected to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 50MP telephoto unit with 3.5x optical zoom support.

The Pro version of the model is expected to get a bigger, 6.83-inch OLED panel, with a faster 144 Hz refresh ratio, a main camera featuring a Sony sensor, the Glyph Matrix interface, and a more premium aluminum body (which comes with a more premium price tag as well, but more on that further down).

You can test the Nothing Phone (4a) early!



Nothing has already shared the news that the company is looking for members of their community to join their official Community Review Program, and the goal is to test the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) prior to its official release.

How to apply? You need to be a member of the Nothing Community and also have some experience in testing or reviewing gadgets. You don't have to be a professional reviewer or media, but it would help if you showed some previous work.

Of course, this program is not meant only for the users, but its main goal is to help Nothing iron out some final bugs and kinks in the system prior to the official launch.

Are you excited about the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a)?
2 Votes


What's the price of the Nothing Phone (4a)



The pricing for the Nothing Phone (4a) leaked a couple of days ago from a French site called Dealabs. The site posted a table showing the expected prices by country, and it's not looking great.

Expected prices for the Nothing Phone (4a) models | Image by Dealabs - Nothing confirms Snapdragon chipsets for the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) family
Expected prices for the Nothing Phone (4a) models | Image by Dealabs


The base Nothing Phone (4a) model is expected to be cheapest in Germany and Spain at 389 euros ($456 after direct conversion), while the top Nothing Phone (4a) Pro configuration clocks in at the whopping 569 euros (around $669). 

These prices put the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) family into the Pixel 10a and Galaxy A-series categories, so Nothing is in for some tough competition. Would you buy the next Carl Pei brainchild at those prices? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless