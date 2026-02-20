Nothing confirms Snapdragon chipsets for the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) family

The Nothing Phone (3a) is about to get its successor | Image by Nothing





The Nothing Phone (4a) is launching on March 5









These "digs" at other popular companies are not entirely new for Nothing, as the company poked fun at Apple for discontinuing the iPhone Mini series with a



The Nothing Phone (4a) hardware, what do we know



According to the latest rumors, the Nothing Phone (4a) will most likely launch equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging support.



When it comes to the camera system, the phone is expected to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 50MP telephoto unit with 3.5x optical zoom support.



The Pro version of the model is expected to get a bigger, 6.83-inch OLED panel, with a faster 144 Hz refresh ratio, a main camera featuring a Sony sensor, the Glyph Matrix interface, and a more premium aluminum body (which comes with a more premium price tag as well, but more on that further down).



You can test the Nothing Phone (4a) early!



Nothing has already shared the news that the company is looking for members of their community to join their



What's the price of the Nothing Phone (4a)



The pricing for the Nothing Phone (4a) leaked a couple of days ago from a The pricing for the Nothing Phone (4a) leaked a couple of days ago from a French site called Dealabs . The site posted a table showing the expected prices by country, and it's not looking great.









The base Nothing Phone (4a) model is expected to be cheapest in Germany and Spain at 389 euros ($456 after direct conversion), while the top Nothing Phone (4a) Pro configuration clocks in at the whopping 569 euros (around $669).

These prices put the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) family into the Pixel 10a and Galaxy A-series categories, so Nothing is in for some tough competition. Would you buy the next Carl Pei brainchild at those prices? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

