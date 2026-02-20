Nothing confirms Snapdragon chipsets for the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) family
We now know almost everything about the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) family
0comments
The Nothing Phone (3a) is about to get its successor | Image by Nothing
Nothing is gearing up to officially unveil its next two devices—the Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. The company started teasing the release in social media in typical fashion, and now we have a confirmation of one particular rumor about the next Nothing phones.
Nothing posted on X a picture of a folder with a clipped notebook page bearing the Snapdragon logo, clearly stating that the upcoming phones will sport Qualcomm processors. One of the documents inside the folder also bears the Nothing trademark in the corner, so there's no doubt.
There were rumors already that the next Nothing Phone (4a) family will rely on Snapdragon chipsets, and a leaked Geekbench listing suggests that both phones will come equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip.
The Nothing Phone (4a) is launching on March 5
Nothing announced the launch date for the Phone (4a) in an interesting way | Image by Nothing
Another slew of rumors got confirmed earlier when Carl Pei and company officially announced the date of the Nothing Phone (4a) lineup reveal. The post (again on X) showed a vandalized poster for Apple's March event.
Recommended For You
Nothing once poke fun at Apple for discontinuing the iPhone Mini | Image by Nothing
These "digs" at other popular companies are not entirely new for Nothing, as the company poked fun at Apple for discontinuing the iPhone Mini series with a jokester Nothing Phone (2a) micro campaign.
The Nothing Phone (4a) hardware, what do we know
According to the latest rumors, the Nothing Phone (4a) will most likely launch equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging support.
When it comes to the camera system, the phone is expected to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 50MP telephoto unit with 3.5x optical zoom support.
The Pro version of the model is expected to get a bigger, 6.83-inch OLED panel, with a faster 144 Hz refresh ratio, a main camera featuring a Sony sensor, the Glyph Matrix interface, and a more premium aluminum body (which comes with a more premium price tag as well, but more on that further down).
You can test the Nothing Phone (4a) early!
Nothing has a Community Review Program that allows you to test the Nothing Phone (4a) early | Image by Nothing
Nothing has already shared the news that the company is looking for members of their community to join their official Community Review Program, and the goal is to test the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) prior to its official release.
How to apply? You need to be a member of the Nothing Community and also have some experience in testing or reviewing gadgets. You don't have to be a professional reviewer or media, but it would help if you showed some previous work.
Of course, this program is not meant only for the users, but its main goal is to help Nothing iron out some final bugs and kinks in the system prior to the official launch.
Are you excited about the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a)?
What's the price of the Nothing Phone (4a)
The Nothing Phone (4a) family could be expensive | Image by Nothing
The pricing for the Nothing Phone (4a) leaked a couple of days ago from a French site called Dealabs. The site posted a table showing the expected prices by country, and it's not looking great.
Expected prices for the Nothing Phone (4a) models | Image by Dealabs
The base Nothing Phone (4a) model is expected to be cheapest in Germany and Spain at 389 euros ($456 after direct conversion), while the top Nothing Phone (4a) Pro configuration clocks in at the whopping 569 euros (around $669).
These prices put the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a) family into the Pixel 10a and Galaxy A-series categories, so Nothing is in for some tough competition. Would you buy the next Carl Pei brainchild at those prices? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: