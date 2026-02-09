If you're into compact phones, this upcoming model is for you because it fixes their biggest problem
Big battery life is now even possible in compact phones.
0comments
Honor has some interesting smartphone launches planned for this year. At the upcoming MWC 2026, scheduled for March 2–5, it will unveil the Magic V6 and the Robot Phone. A few months later, we could also see the release of the Honor 600, whose battery specifications and screen size have surfaced online.
A big battery upgrade is coming
In November last year, Honor launched the Honor 500, which looked very similar to the iPhone Air. The phone has a 6.5-inch screen and features an 8000 mAh battery. Paired with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, this much power is enough to keep the device running for at least a couple of days on normal usage.
The Chinese manufacturer is now looking to take the battery game even higher, as it's tipped to offer a massive 9,000 mAh battery in the Honor 600. Reports also suggest the phone will feature a 6.57-inch screen. If Honor actually makes this possible without making the phone thicker than its predecessor, then it would deserve praise for achieving this true engineering feat. Furthermore, the upcoming Honor phone would surpass the benchmark set by the recently released iQOO Z11 Turbo, which squeezes a huge 7,600 mAh battery into just a 6.59-inch display.
Recommended For You
Phones with such large batteries are usually quite big. For instance, Honor's own Power 2, which features a 10,000 mAh battery, has a 6.78-inch screen.
Would you be comfortable using a thicker phone for a massive 9,000mAh battery?
Big Battery in a Compact Form Factor
DCS post about Honor 600. | Image Credit - Weibo
I always prefer a normal-sized phone over those that are nearly seven inches because they are easy to carry and fit comfortably in your pocket. However, a common issue with such compact phones is their small battery capacity. The upcoming Honor 600 is likely to address this.
Other than the battery specification and screen size, no other details of the upcoming Honor phone have surfaced. Its predecessor ticked all the boxes as a perfect phone. So, even if the smartphone maker decides to ship the Honor 600 with just the battery and chipset upgrades, the device could easily perform well in the market.
The Honor 400 launched in June last year, and its successor arrived in November. If Honor follows the same pattern, we could see the Honor 600 launch sometime in June this year in China.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: