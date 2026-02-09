If you're into compact phones, this upcoming model is for you because it fixes their biggest problem

A big battery upgrade is coming









Recommended For You The Chinese manufacturer is now looking to take the battery game even higher, as it's tipped to offer a massive 9,000 mAh battery in the Honor 600. Reports also suggest the phone will feature a 6.57-inch screen. If Honor actually makes this possible without making the phone thicker than its predecessor, then it would deserve praise for achieving this true engineering feat. Furthermore, the upcoming Honor phone would surpass the benchmark set by the recently released iQOO Z11 Turbo, which squeezes a huge 7,600 mAh battery into just a 6.59-inch display.

Phones with such large batteries are usually quite big. For instance, Honor's own Power 2 , which features a 10,000 mAh battery, has a 6.78-inch screen.





Big Battery in a Compact Form Factor



I always prefer a normal-sized phone over those



I always prefer a normal-sized phone over those that are nearly seven inches because they are easy to carry and fit comfortably in your pocket. However, a common issue with such compact phones is their small battery capacity. The upcoming Honor 600 is likely to address this.





Other than the battery specification and screen size, no other details of the upcoming Honor phone have surfaced. Its predecessor ticked all the boxes as a perfect phone. So, even if the smartphone maker decides to ship the Honor 600 with just the battery and chipset upgrades, the device could easily perform well in the market.

The Honor 400 launched in June last year, and its successor arrived in November. If Honor follows the same pattern, we could see the Honor 600 launch sometime in June this year in China.

