Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

If you're into compact phones, this upcoming model is for you because it fixes their biggest problem

Big battery life is now even possible in compact phones.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Honor
Honor 500 in different color options.
Honor has some interesting smartphone launches planned for this year. At the upcoming MWC 2026, scheduled for March 2–5, it will unveil the Magic V6 and the Robot Phone. A few months later, we could also see the release of the Honor 600, whose battery specifications and screen size have surfaced online.

A big battery upgrade is coming


In November last year, Honor launched the Honor 500, which looked very similar to the iPhone Air. The phone has a 6.5-inch screen and features an 8000 mAh battery. Paired with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, this much power is enough to keep the device running for at least a couple of days on normal usage.

The Chinese manufacturer is now looking to take the battery game even higher, as it's tipped to offer a massive 9,000 mAh battery in the Honor 600. Reports also suggest the phone will feature a 6.57-inch screen. If Honor actually makes this possible without making the phone thicker than its predecessor, then it would deserve praise for achieving this true engineering feat. Furthermore, the upcoming Honor phone would surpass the benchmark set by the recently released iQOO Z11 Turbo, which squeezes a huge 7,600 mAh battery into just a 6.59-inch display.

Recommended For You

Phones with such large batteries are usually quite big. For instance, Honor's own Power 2, which features a 10,000 mAh battery, has a 6.78-inch screen.

Would you be comfortable using a thicker phone for a massive 9,000mAh battery?

Big Battery in a Compact Form Factor


DCS post about Honor 600.
DCS post about Honor 600. | Image Credit - Weibo

I always prefer a normal-sized phone over those that are nearly seven inches because they are easy to carry and fit comfortably in your pocket. However, a common issue with such compact phones is their small battery capacity. The upcoming Honor 600 is likely to address this.

Other than the battery specification and screen size, no other details of the upcoming Honor phone have surfaced. Its predecessor ticked all the boxes as a perfect phone. So, even if the smartphone maker decides to ship the Honor 600 with just the battery and chipset upgrades, the device could easily perform well in the market.

The Honor 400 launched in June last year, and its successor arrived in November. If Honor follows the same pattern, we could see the Honor 600 launch sometime in June this year in China.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch

Latest News

Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless