The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is official – and it’s giving “spot the difference” energy

Most of the hardware is nearly identical. The camera setup? Same. Display specs? Same. Chipset? Same again. Battery and storage options? You guessed it – also the same.The main differences come down to aesthetics and branding. The Phone (3a) Lite gets the Glyph Light and the glass finish that make it feel a bit more premium. But when you look at the numbers, the CMF Phone 2 Pro still costs less — $280 for the 256 GB model – and that’s for double the storage compared to most of its competitors.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has nearly the same specs for less – which one would you pick? CMF, better value. Nothing, looks matter. Neither, next! CMF, better value. 38.46% Nothing, looks matter. 46.15% Neither, next! 15.38%

So, who is the Phone (3a) Lite actually for?







So yeah, the new Lite looks cool and brings that signature Nothing vibe, but in terms of value, it kind of sits in a strange spot. Unless you’re after the Nothing design specifically – the minimalism, the Glyph Light – the cheaper CMF model or the Phone (3a) just make more sense.

So in the end, the Phone (3a) Lite should perform almost exactly like the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which means smooth everyday use, but nothing fancy.Now here’s where I’m a bit puzzled. The Phone (3a) Lite looks great –in my opinion – but who exactly is it meant for?Because Nothing already sells the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which basically offers the same hardware for less money. And then there’s the Phone (3a), priced at $379 for the 12 GB + 256 GB version, which gets you a faster chip, better cameras, and quicker charging.