Nothing just confirmed it's launching one more phone to choose from this week

Nothing is adding one more device to its Phone (3a) series this week – and this one’s expected to be the most budget-friendly of the bunch.
Earlier this month, leaks pointed out that Nothing had another phone lined up before the end of the year – and now, that’s been confirmed. Carl Pei’s company officially announced that the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will be unveiled on October 29.
Still, from what’s been leaked so far, the Phone (3a) Lite is rumored to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 4nm mid-range chip designed to balance performance and efficiency. So, it’s not going to blow anyone away, but it should handle everyday use just fine.
It’s reportedly coming in a single variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and color options could be limited to Black and White – the latter already spotted in the promo clip above.
As for design, my guess is that the Phone (3a) Lite might look closer to the Phone (2a) than the newer (3a) models, possibly featuring just two rear cameras instead of three.
From the teaser video, one thing’s clear: it’ll still keep that signature Nothing design with a light on the back. As for what this light does, it seems to serve basic notification purposes, since the layout looks far simpler than the full Glyph interface on the higher-end models.
Even though we don’t have all the details yet, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will mark the company’s first Lite edition ever. Strategically, it’s a smart move – a way to reach more budget-conscious buyers who want the Nothing design and experience but don’t want to spend over $400.
It’s expected to sit comfortably below the $415 Phone (3a), while still staying above Nothing’s CMF brand, which handles the company’s entry-level offerings. That means it could fill a nice gap between the two product lines.
Releasing one more phone before the year wraps up is also a smart timing play for Nothing. The company is keeping itself relevant during a period when many Android makers – think OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola – are rolling out new models.
By launching now, Nothing manages to grab a bit of the spotlight while reminding users that it’s still an active and growing brand.
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite launches October 29
Phone (3a) Lite. 29.10. 13.00 GMT.— Nothing (@nothing) October 27, 2025
Light up the everyday. pic.twitter.com/VVNclQ6mEl
The name already gives away what kind of phone we’re talking about. “Lite” versions usually sit at the bottom of the lineup, offering a simplified version of their siblings at a lower price. So naturally, the Phone (3a) Lite will take its spot below the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, both released earlier this year.
So far, Nothing hasn’t shared much about it, and the company seems surprisingly quiet this time around. There aren’t many teasers – at least not yet – though that could change in the coming days as the launch approaches.
Why this launch makes sense for Nothing
Even though we don’t have all the details yet, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will mark the company’s first Lite edition ever. Strategically, it’s a smart move – a way to reach more budget-conscious buyers who want the Nothing design and experience but don’t want to spend over $400.
It’s expected to sit comfortably below the $415 Phone (3a), while still staying above Nothing’s CMF brand, which handles the company’s entry-level offerings. That means it could fill a nice gap between the two product lines.
Staying active while the competition heats up
Releasing one more phone before the year wraps up is also a smart timing play for Nothing. The company is keeping itself relevant during a period when many Android makers – think OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola – are rolling out new models.
By launching now, Nothing manages to grab a bit of the spotlight while reminding users that it’s still an active and growing brand.
