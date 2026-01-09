Don't buy a "copy-paste" phone when the flagship Nothing Phone (3) is now $160 off
Boasting fast performance, capable cameras, a stunning display, and a long-lasting battery, the Phone (3) is just unmissable right now.
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Nothing Phone (3) is the flagship phone you’d want to rock in your pocket if you’re tired of the copy-paste aesthetic of most smartphones out there. And right now, this sleek fella is selling at a much lower price on Amazon, making it an even bigger bang for the buck.With its unconventional design, the
We reviewed the phone when it came out, and I must admit I quite liked it. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it feels fast and responsive. And while it doesn’t rock the exceptionally powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon that beats inside the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13, our friend here has enough horsepower for heavy multitasking and to tackle most tasks and games without even breaking a sweat.
As a proper high-end phone, it also comes with a vibrant 6.67-inch OLED display, offering pleasant visuals thanks to its 2800 x 1260 resolution and support for HDR content. Moreover, it has a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and can get quite bright, letting you see what’s happening on the screen even in direct sunlight.
All that gets powered by a 5,150mAh battery, which can easily last you the whole day on a single charge without any issues. And when you add the fact that the phone should receive five years of OS updates, I believe it becomes as clear as day why you should definitely treat yourself to one for $160 off now while you can! So, don’t miss out!
The retailer has slashed $160 off the cost of the model with 256GB of storage, bringing it down to just under $640. Sure, its starting price of about $800 is already a pretty tempting bargain given all the bells and whistles it delivers. But for less than $640? Well, I think it’s just unmissable, especially if you don’t demand the absolute best performance out there and are looking for a great deal.
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We reviewed the phone when it came out, and I must admit I quite liked it. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it feels fast and responsive. And while it doesn’t rock the exceptionally powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon that beats inside the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13, our friend here has enough horsepower for heavy multitasking and to tackle most tasks and games without even breaking a sweat.
As a proper high-end phone, it also comes with a vibrant 6.67-inch OLED display, offering pleasant visuals thanks to its 2800 x 1260 resolution and support for HDR content. Moreover, it has a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and can get quite bright, letting you see what’s happening on the screen even in direct sunlight.
The cameras on board are equally impressive. Boasting a triple 50MP camera system, it takes highly detailed photos with deep colors. That said, sometimes the pictures might feel overprocessed with a bit of an artificial look. However, most of the time, they turn out natural-looking without much oversharpening, so I think the phone does a pretty solid job in this department as well.
All that gets powered by a 5,150mAh battery, which can easily last you the whole day on a single charge without any issues. And when you add the fact that the phone should receive five years of OS updates, I believe it becomes as clear as day why you should definitely treat yourself to one for $160 off now while you can! So, don’t miss out!
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