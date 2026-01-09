Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

Don't buy a "copy-paste" phone when the flagship Nothing Phone (3) is now $160 off

Boasting fast performance, capable cameras, a stunning display, and a long-lasting battery, the Phone (3) is just unmissable right now.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Nothing
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A person holding a Nothing Phone (3).
       View now at Amazon  
With its unconventional design, the Nothing Phone (3) is the flagship phone you’d want to rock in your pocket if you’re tired of the copy-paste aesthetic of most smartphones out there. And right now, this sleek fella is selling at a much lower price on Amazon, making it an even bigger bang for the buck.

The retailer has slashed $160 off the cost of the model with 256GB of storage, bringing it down to just under $640. Sure, its starting price of about $800 is already a pretty tempting bargain given all the bells and whistles it delivers. But for less than $640? Well, I think it’s just unmissable, especially if you don’t demand the absolute best performance out there and are looking for a great deal.

Nothing Phone (3) 256GB: Save $160!

$160 off (20%)
Amazon is currently offering the Nothing Phone (3) for under $640, thanks to a hefty $160 discount, which is the best price I’ve come across so far for this bad boy. At this lower cost, its combination of fast performance, capable camera system, and striking 6.77‑inch OLED display makes it an exceptional value. So, act quickly and save today!
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You


We reviewed the phone when it came out, and I must admit I quite liked it. Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it feels fast and responsive. And while it doesn’t rock the exceptionally powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon that beats inside the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13, our friend here has enough horsepower for heavy multitasking and to tackle most tasks and games without even breaking a sweat.

As a proper high-end phone, it also comes with a vibrant 6.67-inch OLED display, offering pleasant visuals thanks to its 2800 x 1260 resolution and support for HDR content. Moreover, it has a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and can get quite bright, letting you see what’s happening on the screen even in direct sunlight.

The cameras on board are equally impressive. Boasting a triple 50MP camera system, it takes highly detailed photos with deep colors. That said, sometimes the pictures might feel overprocessed with a bit of an artificial look. However, most of the time, they turn out natural-looking without much oversharpening, so I think the phone does a pretty solid job in this department as well.

All that gets powered by a 5,150mAh battery, which can easily last you the whole day on a single charge without any issues. And when you add the fact that the phone should receive five years of OS updates, I believe it becomes as clear as day why you should definitely treat yourself to one for $160 off now while you can! So, don’t miss out!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16055 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Latest News
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?