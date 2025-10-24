Nothing expands its Android 16 beta to more of its phones

Nothing has announced that Nothing OS 4.0, which is based on Android 16 , is now in Open Beta for Nothing Phone (3a) users. It brings some cool new lock screen features and a unique camera preset you can try right now.





Nothing OS 4.0 Beta is here for the Phone (3a)

Screenshots from the Nothing OS 4.0 UI. | Image credit — Nothing



If you're rocking a Android 16 . This isn't the final, stable build, of course, but it’s your opportunity to get your hands on the latest features and help the team squash bugs before the official release.



The update brings a few key changes, most notably to the camera and the lock screen. We already went over these changes If you're rocking a Nothing Phone (3a) or (3a) Pro , your chance to try the next big thing is here. Nothing has officially dropped the Open Beta for Nothing OS 4.0, which is built on top of the brand-new. This isn't the final, stable build, of course, but it’s your opportunity to get your hands on the latest features and help the team squash bugs before the official release.The update brings a few key changes, most notably to the camera and the lock screen. We already went over these changes when the beta was first announced , but for clarity's sake, here's a quick breakdown of what’s new.





What's new in the OS 4.0 Beta





All-new Nothing icon design : The company says it’s a "lighter, more refined" visual language.

: The company says it’s a "lighter, more refined" visual language. "Stretch" Camera preset : This is a new camera filter developed with photographer Jordan Hemingway, designed to give photos a "cinematic look" with deeper shadows and brighter highlights.

: This is a new camera filter developed with photographer Jordan Hemingway, designed to give photos a "cinematic look" with deeper shadows and brighter highlights. Lock Glimpse : This is the big one. It adds curated, high-quality wallpapers to your lock screen and can surface "timely updates," similar to Google's 'At a Glance' widget. The best part? It's turned off by default.



Getting it on your device is a bit of a process, as outlined by Nothing, but it's straightforward if you follow the steps. Just remember to back up your data first—this is a beta, after all.

How to join the Beta





Make sure your Phone (3a) is on the latest stable build (V3.2-251013-1406 for both models). Download the Beta APK file from Nothing's official community post. Install that APK file from your downloads folder. Go to Settings > System > Nothing Beta Hub. Tap "Join Beta," then tap "Go to Update" to upgrade your device.





Nothing's software is growing up





When Nothing OS first launched, it was mostly just a stylistic skin. It had the cool dot-matrix font and monochrome icons, but it was basically stock Android underneath. Now, Nothing is clearly starting to build out its own ecosystem of useful features, and it's competing directly with the big guys.





This update shows Nothing is moving from just "style" to "substance," building a thoughtful software experience that might just tempt some Pixel users away.





This is the right way to build an OS





I've got to say, I'm genuinely impressed with Nothing's approach here. The Android world is a bit of a mess, with manufacturers constantly trying to force their own apps and services on you. Nothing is doing the opposite.



If I had a Phone (3a), I'd be jumping on this beta immediately. It feels like Nothing OS is finally maturing into a real, thoughtful alternative to the Pixel experience, and it's building an identity that's all about user choice.







