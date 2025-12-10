A massive $251 discount makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra a deal to put under the tree this Christmas
The phone is unmissable right now, so, save while you can
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best phones on the market, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance.Do you know what the best way to celebrate the upcoming holidays is? Well, you’ll probably say with friends and family. I completely agree with you. But during these gatherings, you often have to take photos, make videos, or quickly check an answer during a quiz game. And there’s no better way to do that than with one of the
My personal advice is not to hesitate. Sure, you can argue that I’m a Samsung fan, and obviously, I’ll advocate for Samsung’s top-of-the-line phone since it’s the best handset on the market for me. But I always try to see things as a non-Samsung fanboy, and honestly, even then, I can’t find a reason not to get a Galaxy S25 Ultra, especially if you have the cash to splurge.
Well, okay, maybe the only reason not to get this bad boy is that it’s pretty huge and might feel like you’re walking with a brick in your pocket. But let’s not forget that it comes with a built-in stylus, which, I think, compensates for its larger dimensions.
Just as I implied, our friend is also one of the best camera phones on the market, packing a 200MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide unit. In other words, you’ll capture every moment in stunning clarity and vibrant colors, which you’ll then be able to relive on the incredible 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with a high 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support.
All in all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is definitely a top choice regardless of whether you’re a power user or just looking for a phone that takes great photos and will remain relevant for years—at least seven years, as Samsung has promised seven years of software support for this handsome fella. Therefore, don’t miss out—save while you can!
Apparently, Amazon thinks the same way as I do, as it’s currently offering a $251 discount on exactly this flagship phone. This lets you get one with 256GB of storage for less than $1,049 ahead of Christmas and welcome the holidays with one of the top camera phones money can buy.
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My personal advice is not to hesitate. Sure, you can argue that I’m a Samsung fan, and obviously, I’ll advocate for Samsung’s top-of-the-line phone since it’s the best handset on the market for me. But I always try to see things as a non-Samsung fanboy, and honestly, even then, I can’t find a reason not to get a Galaxy S25 Ultra, especially if you have the cash to splurge.
Well, okay, maybe the only reason not to get this bad boy is that it’s pretty huge and might feel like you’re walking with a brick in your pocket. But let’s not forget that it comes with a built-in stylus, which, I think, compensates for its larger dimensions.
Moreover, it rocks a slightly overclocked version of the immensely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, making it a top choice for demanding tasks, multitasking, or for everyone who wants a phone with generous headroom for years.
Just as I implied, our friend is also one of the best camera phones on the market, packing a 200MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide unit. In other words, you’ll capture every moment in stunning clarity and vibrant colors, which you’ll then be able to relive on the incredible 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with a high 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support.
All in all, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is definitely a top choice regardless of whether you’re a power user or just looking for a phone that takes great photos and will remain relevant for years—at least seven years, as Samsung has promised seven years of software support for this handsome fella. Therefore, don’t miss out—save while you can!
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