A massive $251 discount makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra a deal to put under the tree this Christmas

$251 off (19%)

Amazon is offering a sweet $251 discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, allowing shoppers to score one with 256GB of storage for just under $1,049, instead of splurging a whopping $1,300. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, this phone ticks all the right boxes, offering high-end performance and stunning visuals. Save while you can!