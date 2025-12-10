Facebook is finally tidying up your Feed – and adding some clever new tricks

A cleaner, more personal Facebook







Of course, my first thought was: what about privacy? But Meta says you are still fully in control. You decide who sees what on your profile and whether your updates appear in your Feed. So nothing’s changing there – it’s still your call.



One of the biggest changes hits your Feed. When you post multiple photos, they’ll now appear in a tidy, uniform grid. You can double-tap photos to like them, just like on Instagram, and clicking into a post now opens it full-screen for a more immersive look. Of course, my first thought was: what about privacy? But Meta says you are still fully in control. You decide who sees what on your profile and whether your updates appear in your Feed. So nothing’s changing there – it’s still your call.One of the biggest changes hits your Feed. When you post multiple photos, they’ll now appear in a tidy, uniform grid. You can double-tap photos to like them, just like on Instagram, and clicking into a post now opens it full-screen for a more immersive look.



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The most-used features – Reels, Friends, Marketplace, and Profile – are moving to the front of your tab bar for easy access. You’ll also notice a refreshed menu design and cleaner tab notifications, making it easier to catch up with what’s happening without feeling overwhelmed.



Search is getting a makeover, too. Results now show in a more immersive grid that supports every type of content. Meta is even testing a full-screen viewer so you can explore photos and videos without losing your place in search. The most-used features – Reels, Friends, Marketplace, and Profile – are moving to the front of your tab bar for easy access. You’ll also notice a refreshed menu design and cleaner tab notifications, making it easier to catch up with what’s happening without feeling overwhelmed.Search is getting a makeover, too. Results now show in a more immersive grid that supports every type of content. Meta is even testing a full-screen viewer so you can explore photos and videos without losing your place in search.





Changes are coming to the menu design and Search, too. | Image credit – Meta

And one thing I actually like? We get more control over our Feeds. You can give feedback to tell the algorithm what you want and don’t want to see, as before, but now it’s more precise. Instead of vague options, you can choose specific topics, which should make your Feed feel a lot more like “you” and less like a random mix of everything. And one thing I actually like? We get more control over our Feeds. You can give feedback to tell the algorithm what you want and don’t want to see, as before, but now it’s more precise. Instead of vague options, you can choose specific topics, which should make your Feed feel a lot more like “you” and less like a random mix of everything.









Last but not least, changes are coming to how you create content on Facebook, too. Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, hasn’t forgotten content creators either.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Last but not least, changes are coming to how you create content on Facebook, too. Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, hasn’t forgotten content creators either.The company redesigned how you post to Stories and your Feed to make it more intuitive. The tools you use most – tagging friends, adding music – are easier to find, while advanced options like colorful text backgrounds are still just a tap away. Audience and cross-posting settings are now front-and-center, which makes adjusting them painless.





Changes are rolling out for content creators, as well. | Image credit – Meta

Comments across Feed, Groups, and Reels are simpler, too. Replies are more streamlined, badges are clearer, and you can pin important comments. Group admins and creators get better moderation tools, and now anyone can anonymously flag comments that don’t belong or feel off-topic.

Catching up with the young crowd

These updates show Meta is trying to keep up with platforms that are more popular with younger users, like Instagram and TikTok. I mean, it’s proof that the company isn’t just sitting still – it’s actively trying to improve.



And, of course, Meta has stumbled a lot in the past, especially around user privacy and security, and it’s taken heat for the sheer volume of ads that crowd the platform. But with the new Feed changes, at least we get a bit more say over what appears in front of us – what we see and what we don’t.



Do you like the new, cleaner Facebook Feed layout? Love it – finally easier to scroll! 16.67% It’s okay – minor improvement. 33.33% Not really – I liked the old layout. 0% Haven’t noticed yet. 50% Vote 6 Votes

My take on the changes

I’ll be honest: I’ve never been a huge fan of Meta or its apps, but that’s mostly because I’m not really a social media person. Even so, I like the direction this is going. The platform is starting to feel less cluttered, and it’s giving more space back to friends and shared interests in your Feed.



Because let’s be real – scrolling used to feel like wading through an endless stream of paid posts and ads, with almost nothing from your friends, which kind of defeats the whole point of social media. Hopefully, these changes actually make a difference, but we’ll have to wait and see if it really sticks. Comments across Feed, Groups, and Reels are simpler, too. Replies are more streamlined, badges are clearer, and you can pin important comments. Group admins and creators get better moderation tools, and now anyone can anonymously flag comments that don’t belong or feel off-topic.These updates show Meta is trying to keep up with platforms that are more popular with younger users, like Instagram and TikTok. I mean, it’s proof that the company isn’t just sitting still – it’s actively trying to improve.And, of course, Meta has stumbled a lot in the past, especially around user privacy and security, and it’s taken heat for the sheer volume of ads that crowd the platform. But with the new Feed changes, at least we get a bit more say over what appears in front of us – what we see and what we don’t.I’ll be honest: I’ve never been a huge fan of Meta or its apps, but that’s mostly because I’m not really a social media person. Even so, I like the direction this is going. The platform is starting to feel less cluttered, and it’s giving more space back to friends and shared interests in your Feed.Because let’s be real – scrolling used to feel like wading through an endless stream of paid posts and ads, with almost nothing from your friends, which kind of defeats the whole point of social media. Hopefully, these changes actually make a difference, but we’ll have to wait and see if it really sticks.

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Facebook is shaking things up again, and this time it’s changing how you search, scroll through your Feed, and even update your profile.Mark Zuckerberg's platform that connects billions around the world is rolling out another round of updates, aiming to make everything feel less messy. And apparently, this is just the beginning – Meta says it isn’t done yet, so expect even more tweaks soon.First, let's start with something personal: your profile. Now, when you make updates, Facebook will suggest friends who share your interests or could offer advice on whatever you are into. For example, if you mark that you are planning a trip to New York, Facebook might highlight friends who can give tips on the best local spots.