Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is here and it wants to stand out

A whole lot of 50s, right? But, as we know, megapixels aren't everything. The new periscope telephoto camera steps up with a large 1/1.95-inch Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, paired with a 70mm equivalent focal length and a fast f/2.55 aperture. This setup should deliver impressive zoom capabilities, but, of course, we'll need to test it ourselves to see how it really performs.



The Phone (3a) Pro camera system packs:

50 MP main camera

50 MP ultra-wide camera

50 MP periscope telephoto camera

50 MP front camera

The Phone (3a) Pro's periscope camera comes with optical image stabilization, promising sharper shots in all kinds of lighting – whether indoors, at night or anywhere in between. And with 3x optical zoom, it's a solid choice for portrait photography.









Moreover, Nothing says its 50 MP high-resolution sensor enables lossless in-sensor zoom up to 6x, and when AI clarity-boosting algorithms kick in, you get 60x ultra zoom.



On the front, Nothing has also upgraded the selfie camera – a 50 MP sensor capable of recording sharp 4K videos, complete with adaptive AI stabilization and improved night video quality.



To view all your shots, the Phone (3a) Pro packs a large 6.77-inch Full HD+ display. With a pixel density of 387 PPI, visuals should look crisp and the 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and animations. But what really stands out is the peak brightness – hitting 3000 nits, a 131% boost over the Phone (2a), making outdoor visibility a non-issue.









Now, with a bright display, battery life is an obvious concern. The Phone (3a) Pro keeps the same 5000 mAh battery as its predecessor, which, based on the Phone (2a) Plus performance, should deliver around 10 hours of screen-on time for web browsing, streaming, or gaming.



However, thanks to a new Qualcomm chipset, Nothing claims it's now more power-efficient – cutting energy use by 8% for everyday tasks, which should add up to 30 extra minutes of battery life daily. And when it's time to recharge, the 50W fast charging kicks in, taking the battery from 0 to 50% in under 20 minutes.





Since we're already talking about the chipset, let's get into the details. The Phone (3a) Pro runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a big step up from the MediaTek chip in the Phone (2a). The CPU delivers up to 33% faster performance, while the Qualcomm Adreno GPU boosts graphics by 11%. Plus, Nothing is bringing select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features – something usually reserved for flagship phones.



That said, don’t count on all versions being available everywhere. The 12 GB RAM model will be the one hitting the shelves in the US and Europe, while the other two variants should be exclusive to India. And honestly, this is a good thing – it's not every day you find 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage at this price point (most mid-range phones only come with 128 GB). Since we're already talking about the chipset, let's get into the details. The Phone (3a) Pro runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a big step up from the MediaTek chip in the Phone (2a). The CPU delivers up to 33% faster performance, while the Qualcomm Adreno GPU boosts graphics by 11%. Plus, Nothing is bringing select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features – something usually reserved for flagship phones.As for memory and storage, there are three configurations:That said, don’t count on all versions being available everywhere. The 12 GB RAM model will be the one hitting the shelves in the US and Europe, while the other two variants should be exclusive to India. And honestly, this is a good thing – it's not every day you find 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage at this price point (mostonly come with 128 GB).



Moving on. Having the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 on board also means… yeah, you guessed it – more AI.



Nothing is introducing Essential Space, an AI-driven hub designed to keep track of notes, ideas, and inspirations with zero hassle. Think of it as a second memory that captures, processes, and recalls content effortlessly.



To make sure Essential Space is always within reach, Nothing has added the Essential Key – a dedicated button on the right side of the Phone (3a) Series. A single press lets you save content instantly, a long press records a voice note, and a double tap takes you straight to your saved files.





Those who grab a Phone (3a) or Phone (3a) Pro will get Early Access to Essential Space, unlocking the full experience ahead of its official rollout. Upcoming features include Camera Capture, Smart Collections, Focused Search, and Flip to Record, all set to arrive in the coming months.



On the software front, the Phone (3a) series runs Nothing OS 3.1, built on

Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro kick off on March 11 exclusively on the company's website,



For US customers, the Phone (3a) series will only be available through Nothing's US Beta Program. Those who join will get a Phone (3a) Pro and are encouraged to share their feedback. Full details are available on nothing.tech.



On the software front, the Phone (3a) series runs Nothing OS 3.1, built on Android 15 straight out of the box. As for longevity, Nothing is committing to 3 years of major software updates and 6 years of security patches.

Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro kick off on March 11 exclusively on the company's website, nothing.tech , with open sales starting March 25.

For US customers, the Phone (3a) series will only be available through Nothing's US Beta Program. Those who join will get a Phone (3a) Pro and are encouraged to share their feedback. Full details are available on nothing.tech.

Here's the pricing breakdown for the Phone (3a) Pro: