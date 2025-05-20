NotebookLM just got an Android and iPhone mobile app. Here’s what it can do.





Video credit — Google

Another feature early testers have enjoyed is the ability to interact with the app's built-in hosts. If you want to ask a question or change the topic, you can tap the Join button and jump right in. It makes the experience feel more like a conversation and less like a lecture.

Video credit — Google

You can also share content to NotebookLM straight from your phone. Found something interesting while browsing the web, watching a YouTube video, or reading a PDF? Just tap the share button and send it to NotebookLM as a new source. This makes it easy to collect and organize info without having to copy and paste everything manually. Google says more content types will be supported in future updates.





I have yet to immerse myself in what NotebookLM can do, mainly because I need my tools to be accessible anywhere I go. Now that there is an official app, I will be sure to check it out.