NotebookLM just got an Android and iPhone mobile app. Here’s what it can do.
New features aim to make understanding complex info easier, no matter where you are
NotebookLM is officially going mobile. After lots of requests from users, Google has launched a new app for its AI-powered tool, making it easier to access on both Android and iOS devices.
If you're not familiar with NotebookLM, it's a tool that helps you make sense of complex information. It can summarize sources, answer questions, and organize your notes in a smarter way. And now, with the mobile app, it's designed to help you do all of that wherever you are.
One of the most useful features in the app is offline playback for Audio Overviews. You can download them ahead of time and listen even when you don't have a signal — like in a subway or while trying to save on mobile data. They also play in the background, so you can multitask while catching up on your notes.
Video credit — Google
Another feature early testers have enjoyed is the ability to interact with the app’s built-in hosts. If you want to ask a question or change the topic, you can tap the Join button and jump right in. It makes the experience feel more like a conversation and less like a lecture.
Video credit — Google
You can also share content to NotebookLM straight from your phone. Found something interesting while browsing the web, watching a YouTube video, or reading a PDF? Just tap the share button and send it to NotebookLM as a new source. This makes it easy to collect and organize info without having to copy and paste everything manually. Google says more content types will be supported in future updates.
Video credit — Google
Having NotebookLM readily available on your phone or tablet makes it very convenient no matter your profession or hobby. The app is now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad (iOS 17 and up), and on the Play Store for Android phones and tablets running Android 10 or higher. More features are coming soon, but this first version already brings a lot of what people love about NotebookLM to your pocket.
I have yet to immerse myself in what NotebookLM can do, mainly because I need my tools to be accessible anywhere I go. Now that there is an official app, I will be sure to check it out.
