Nokia suing Oppo over patent infringement in several countries
The most recent on the list of companies that have just got sued by Nokia is Oppo. As per IAM's report, Nokia has decided to file lawsuits against Oppo for patent infringement in four countries: England, France, Germany, and India.
We have been negotiating the renewal of our patent licensing agreement with Oppo but unfortunately they have rejected our fair and reasonable offers. Litigation is always our last resort and we have offered to enter into independent and neutral arbitration to amicably resolve the matter. We still believe this would be the most constructive way forward.
This can probably end only two ways: either Nokia wins and Oppo pays, or Oppo agrees to sign another multi-year licensing agreement. Without dismissing Oppo's chances to win the case, Nokia's expertise in defending its patent portfolio recommends it as the sure winner, but surprises can happen.