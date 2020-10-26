What laptop deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Apple MacBook 12" Pre-Owned Laptop - Intel Core m3 - 8GB Memory - 256GB Solid State Drive - Space Gray
Apple Macbook Pro 13.3" Pre-owned Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive - Silver
Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Flash Storage - Silver
Apple MacBook Pro 13" Intel Core i5 - 16GB Memory - 1TB SSD - Space Gray
Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Intel Core i9 - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon Pro 560X - 512GB SSD - Silver
Apple MacBook Air 11.6" Pre-Owned Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 4GB Memory - 128GB Flash Storage - Silver
Will the Apple MacBook be on sale for Black Friday?
Just like every other year, Apple will run its own Black Friday sale, but we're expecting many of the deals to be available through other retailers as well. As a matter of fact, Best Buy is running a sale on several Apple MacBook Pro models, so if you can't wait for Black Friday, you'll find below some interesting deals.
Expected Black Friday deals on gaming laptops
Among the most expensive Windows-powered laptops on the market, gaming laptops will be heavily discounted on Black Friday. You'll be able to choose from multiple brands that have been focusing on gaming laptops for quite a while, including Asus, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer and more.
Razer Blade 15 Advanced 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - 512GB SSD - Black
Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6" Gaming 4K Ultra HD Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 - 512GB SSD - Black
Alienware m17 R3 17.3" FHD Gaming Notebook - 300Hz - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - 1TB SSD - Lunar Light
Gigabyte Aero 15 Intel Core i7 - 16GB - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 With Max-Q - 512GB HDD - Black
Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6" 4K OLED Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 - 512GB SSD - 16GB Memory - Mercury White
Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - 512GB SSD
Gigabyte Aorus 15P Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q - 512GB SSD
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 AMD Ryzen 9 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q - 1TB SSD
Gigabyte Aorus 5 Intel Core i7 - 16GB - NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti - 512GB SSD
HP OMEN AMD Ryzen 7 - 8GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti - 512GB SSD
Discounts on Chromebooks for Black Friday: our predictions
We strongly recommend those looking for buy a Chromebook to wait for Black Friday, since that's when companies like Asus, Google, HP, Lenovo and Samsung offer the biggest discounts on these laptops. We expect great deals on some of the most popular Chromebooks such as the Pixelbook Go and Samsung Chromebook Plus v2.
HP 2-in-1 14" Touchscreen Chromebook Intel Core i3 - 8GB Memory - 64GB eMMC Flash Memory - Mineral Silver
Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 14" Touchscreen Chromebook Intel Core i3 - 4GB Memory - 128GB eMMC Flash Memory - Urban Gray
Acer Spin 15 2-in-1 15.6" Touchscreen Chromebook Intel Pentium - 4GB Memory - 32GB eMMC Flash Memory - Sparkly Silver
Acer Chromebook 715 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U, 15.6" Full-HD Touchscreen, 4GB DDR4, 128GB eMMC
If you're not planning to buy anything before November 27, it's probably a good idea to start saving for Black Friday, because there will be some crazy deals out there. And then there's Cyber Monday too...