Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off today, for Black Friday!0
Bose is well known as a top-tier player in the audio tech market, a company that prioritizes quality and optimal sound above all else. The only drawback to Bose's excellent range of audio accessory products is usually the price tag, as high quality nearly always demands high prices.
They feature excellent noise-cancellation, 6-hour battery life (12 hours with the Qi-compatible rechargeable case), a premium array of noise-rejecting mics, and simple Tap / Swipe / Long Press controls.
The sale is found on Amazon (linked below), where the Bose QuietComfort earbuds boast a nearly spotless five-star rating from over thirteen thousand happy customers.
Amazon is considered one of the best places to purchase nearly anything because it not only offers thirty-day returns, but because every item will show you many, sometimes thousands, of detailed and uncensored reviews to let you know all the pros and cons of the purchase. And the Bose QuietComfort earbuds certainly seem to have very few cons, save the usually high retail price.
