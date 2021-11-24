Notification Center

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off today, for Black Friday!

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off for Black Friday

Bose is well known as a top-tier player in the audio tech market, a company that prioritizes quality and optimal sound above all else. The only drawback to Bose's excellent range of audio accessory products is usually the price tag, as high quality nearly always demands high prices.

However, this fact tends to shift around quite a bit during the crazy week of Black Friday sales every year, and this Black Friday is no exception. Today we bring to you a record sale on the Bose QuietComfort earphones, one of Bose's most popular true wireless earbuds. 

They feature excellent noise-cancellation, 6-hour battery life (12 hours with the Qi-compatible rechargeable case), a premium array of noise-rejecting mics, and simple Tap / Swipe / Long Press controls. 

The Bose QuietComfort earbuds are also weather, sweat, and water resistant, with an IPX4 rating. The Bluetooth 5.1 connection should remain strong as long as you're within 30 feet of the paired device. And, needless to say, the earbuds are equally compatible with both Android and iOS through the Bose Music app.

The sale is found on Amazon (linked below), where the Bose QuietComfort earbuds boast a nearly spotless five-star rating from over thirteen thousand happy customers. 

Amazon is considered one of the best places to purchase nearly anything because it not only offers thirty-day returns, but because every item will show you many, sometimes thousands, of detailed and uncensored reviews to let you know all the pros and cons of the purchase. And the Bose QuietComfort earbuds certainly seem to have very few cons, save the usually high retail price.



