The Asus ROG 5S gaming phone is finally in the US - and $200 off on Amazon!

One of the most badass smartphones on the market, and arguably the best "mainstream" gaming phone, has finally hit the U.S. market this week. ASUS' ROG (Republic of Gamers) gaming phone line has become fairly well known in the mobile market, an extension of its widely popular share of the PC gaming industry. And its latest addition to the series is the ASUS ROG 5s, successor to the ASUS ROG 5.







This absolute monster of a handset was released into international markets in August, but U.S. fans have had to bide their time before they could their hands on one of these on home turf. But no more, as the series is now officially on sale in the States.

Apart from the standard ASUS ROG 5s model, there is also an ASUS ROG 5s Pro - which sells for a bit more than the standard model. The Pro houses 18GB of RAM memory and comes only in Black, while the 5s has 16GB and comes in Black or White. The ROG 5s also sports a 6.78” FHD+ screen with 2448 x 1080 HDR resolution, and a 144Hz variable refresh rate. The touch sampling rate is said to have been pushed to a surprising 360Hz.





The camera setup isn't left behind, either, boasting a triple 64MP, 13MP and 5MP setup on the back, with a 24MP shooter in the front. The powerhouse behind it all is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, of course complete with 5G connectivity.

The ROG 5s battery has one of the highest capacities on a smartphone, packing 6,000 mAh. Of course, this is a must if it's meant to be used to run demanding games that will keep the phone running nice and toasty for hours on end.



It's definitely one of the more niche phones out there, optimized entirely for the best possible gaming performance for the hardcore mobile gamer. The aesthetic follows the traditional ASUS ROG theme: large, black, rugged, with the laser-printed ROG logo proudly visible on the back.





Without further ado, be the first to check out the new handset on Amazon below—which is the only place it's available right now, apart from the Mobile Advance site:









And as you can see, the ASUS ROG 5s Pro is enjoying a $200 Black Friday discount on Amazon as well!







