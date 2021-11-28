Notification Center

Motorola Android Deals

Foldable Motorola Razr 5G is $600 off at Best Buy on the way to Cyber Monday

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Foldable Motorola Razr 5G is $600 off at Best Buy on the way to Cyber Monday
If you want to own a piece of nostalgia, the Best Buy Black Friday deals are still running a promo on the 5G Motorola Razr model. The retailer is selling it for $799.99, which is $600 off its suggested retail price. 

Granted, this offer has been going on and off for a while, but the model's vintage value is not something you can get with a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Cyber Monday deal over at Best Buy, regardless of the better specs in the latter.

Motorola razr (2020)

Polished Graphite color model, 256GB storage

$600 off (43%)
$799 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola razr (2020)

Silver model, 256GB storage

$600 off (43%)
$799 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Plus, the offer on Samsung's phone is with activation, whereas the Motorola Razr wants nothing from you but to turn it on and enjoy the iconic sound when you close the phone to end an annoying conversation. 

The Moto Razr 5G Cyber Monday deal is for the Polished Graphite and Silver colors, whereas the cool Blush Gold is only available as an open-box offer.

