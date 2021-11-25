Best Buy offers the only good T-Mobile Google Pixel 6 Pro deal for Black Friday

Best Buy offers the only good T-Mobile Google Pixel 6 Pro deal for Black Friday0
Thankfully, the Best Buy Black Friday deals roster is now enlarged with one more great trade-in deal on the Pixel 6 Pro, similar to what it already has as iPhone 13 offers. If you upgrade a line on T-Mobile via Best Buy, the retailer will allow you to trade in your old phone for the Pixel 6 Pro on rather generous terms.
We are talking $200-$300 for oldies like the Galaxy S8 or the midrange Pixel 5, while more uppity handsets like the Galaxy S21+ will net you $700, for instance, offsetting the price of the Pixel 6 Pro almost completely.
Unfortunately, you can get any Pixel 6 Pro color, as long as it is black, but that's been valid for Google's flagship phone for a good while now, as it has constantly been going in and out of stock everywhere. Just click on the Best Buy deal link above, pick the Pixel 6 Pro in black on T-Mobile, click to activate, then upgrade a line with a generous trade-in offer for your old phone.
