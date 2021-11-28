Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 is $100 off for Black Friday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





We may be near the end of Black Friday weekend, but there are still plenty of steals out there to be had, particularly when it comes to Galaxy Tabs. We want to bring your attention to this particular Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE from 2021, embedded below, which is on a pretty significant discount on Amazon right now.





The premium tablet features a large, bright 12.4” screen, which is one of the bigger tablet sizes on the market—plenty good for split-screen productivity during the day, and many a satisfying movie or YouTube video-watching session at night.





It should be noted that this particular gadget is only Wi-Fi-compatible, as it's the version of the iPad that doesn't support 5G connectivity. (You can find deals on 5G-enabled devices in our dedicated Black Friday Galaxy Tab Deals page, where we keep a constantly updated collection of the top deals.)





The discount applies to both the 64GB and 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, with the available colors being Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver. If you go for the lower storage model, you'll end up with a savings amount of $100 , while snagging the 256GB version of the tablet will save you $150 .





The 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE version also has the option of shipping with a massive 512GB Samsung EVO microSD card, which supports 4K recording and gives you nearly a Terabyte of total available space.

















