Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 is $100 off for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 is $100 off for Black Friday0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The premium tablet features a large, bright 12.4” screen, which is one of the bigger tablet sizes on the market—plenty good for split-screen productivity during the day, and many a satisfying movie or YouTube video-watching session at night.
The discount applies to both the 64GB and 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, with the available colors being Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver. If you go for the lower storage model, you'll end up with a savings amount of $100, while snagging the 256GB version of the tablet will save you $150.
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE version also has the option of shipping with a massive 512GB Samsung EVO microSD card, which supports 4K recording and gives you nearly a Terabyte of total available space.
You may also want to read:
- Best Black Friday Galaxy Tab deals
- Best Black Friday iPad deals
- Best Black Friday tablet deals
- Best Black Friday Lenovo tablet deals
- Best Black Friday Surface Tab deals
Story timeline
This story is part of:Black Friday 2021 (20 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-