Samsung Tablets Deals Black Friday Cyber Monday

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 is $100 off for Black Friday

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 is $100 off today
Black Friday is probably the best day of the year to get your hands on a tablet, whether it's a recent flagship or even a device that's even a couple of years old. Like every year, this year has brought plenty of insane Black Friday sales, many of which have already sold out already, or are close to it.

We may be near the end of Black Friday weekend, but there are still plenty of steals out there to be had, particularly when it comes to Galaxy Tabs. We want to bring your attention to this particular Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE from 2021, embedded below, which is on a pretty significant discount on Amazon right now.

The premium tablet features a large, bright 12.4” screen, which is one of the bigger tablet sizes on the market—plenty good for split-screen productivity during the day, and many a satisfying movie or YouTube video-watching session at night.

It should be noted that this particular gadget is only Wi-Fi-compatible, as it's the version of the iPad that doesn't support 5G connectivity. (You can find deals on 5G-enabled devices in our dedicated Black Friday Galaxy Tab Deals page, where we keep a constantly updated collection of the top deals.)

The discount applies to both the 64GB and 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, with the available colors being Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver. If you go for the lower storage model, you'll end up with a savings amount of $100, while snagging the 256GB version of the tablet will save you $150

The 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 FE version also has the option of shipping with a massive 512GB Samsung EVO microSD card, which supports 4K recording and gives you nearly a Terabyte of total available space.




Story timeline

This story is part of:

Black Friday 2021 (20 updates)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
25%off $450 Special BestBuy $530 Special B&HPhoto $530 Special BestBuy
  • Display 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11

