The new red iPhone 18 Pro might look something like this
Wondering what your iPhone 18 Pro might look like? You might have just gotten your answer.
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The iPhone 18 Pro is said to come in a deep red color. | Image by PhoneArena
According to some reports, Apple is considering a red color option for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Now, thanks to a new leak, we can have a pretty good idea of what this red color might look like, though nothing is set in stone just yet.
According to a new report (translated source), the previous leaks of a deep red color option for the iPhone 18 Pro models are most likely accurate. This is because this insider, with ties to the supply chain, has seen similar shades being tested out for upcoming flagship Android phones as well.
According to the insider, this is what the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max might resemble if you go for the red color option.
Only the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are coming out later this year, alongside the iPhone Ultra, of course. The base iPhone 18 and a potential iPhone Air 2 are slated for launch early next year alongside the iPhone 18e instead.
Unfortunately, according to pretty much all the reports that have come out in recent months, Apple still will not provide a black color option for the iPhone 18 Pro models. The foldable iPhone, on the other hand, will reportedly only be available in black and white.
Apple, to my mind, has been knocking it out of the park with the color choices for its flagship phones in recent years.
Ultramarine, purple, green, and Cosmic Orange were all fantastic and I’m pleased to see that the company is not done experimenting with new colors yet. Even the recent MacBook Neo shook things up for the company’s premium laptop lineup by introducing fun colors like Citrus.
If the deep red for the iPhone 18 Pro looks anything like the shade shown off in that image, it will be one of the prettiest phones to come out this year.
A deep red color
According to a new report (translated source), the previous leaks of a deep red color option for the iPhone 18 Pro models are most likely accurate. This is because this insider, with ties to the supply chain, has seen similar shades being tested out for upcoming flagship Android phones as well.
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They have reason to believe that this indicates that multiple phone companies are looking to release their flagship phones with red color options this year.
iPhone 18 Pro in red
The iPhone 18 Pro might look like this. | Image by Digital Chat Station
According to the insider, this is what the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max might resemble if you go for the red color option.
Only the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are coming out later this year, alongside the iPhone Ultra, of course. The base iPhone 18 and a potential iPhone Air 2 are slated for launch early next year alongside the iPhone 18e instead.
Still no black, unfortunately
What a black iPhone 18 Pro might have looked like. | Image by Weibo
Unfortunately, according to pretty much all the reports that have come out in recent months, Apple still will not provide a black color option for the iPhone 18 Pro models. The foldable iPhone, on the other hand, will reportedly only be available in black and white.
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What colors would you rather see for the iPhone 18 Pro?
I’m loving Apple’s new colors
Apple, to my mind, has been knocking it out of the park with the color choices for its flagship phones in recent years.
Ultramarine, purple, green, and Cosmic Orange were all fantastic and I’m pleased to see that the company is not done experimenting with new colors yet. Even the recent MacBook Neo shook things up for the company’s premium laptop lineup by introducing fun colors like Citrus.
If the deep red for the iPhone 18 Pro looks anything like the shade shown off in that image, it will be one of the prettiest phones to come out this year.
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