New Official White House app is useful to all Americans

Whether you're a fan or a critic of the Trump Administration, or you just like to be on top of the latest news coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, you might want to install the new app titled "The White House." The official press release even sounds as though the president had a hand in its creation, noting that it delivers the Administration directly to the American people "like never before." The app is available now for both Android and iOS phones from the Google Play Store and App Store respectively.

There is plenty to read, view, and react to in the new White House app regardless of your political viewpoint





The press release makes it clear that if you install the app on your mobile device, you will receive the latest news "unfiltered" and "straight from the source." You'll be sent a breaking news notification each time a major announcement is made from the White House, enabling you to view live streams of briefings, speeches, and "historic moments." Subscribers to the app also get access to a media library filled with highlights that you might want to see again.





Surely there have been times when you wanted to let the Administration know exactly how you felt about a particular policy announcement. With The White House app, you can leave your feedback. If you think that the president has done something you strongly agree with, you can let him know. On the other hand, if you disagree with the president, you can let your feelings be known via a platform that was developed to open a direct line between you and the Administration.

The app is easy to navigate and is well-designed







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When you open the app, you are greeted with a picture of President Donald Trump with the words, "America Is Back" in newspaper headline font. A carousel allows you to choose topics such as:





Priorities

Achievements

Affordability

Investment Boom

TrumpRX

Trump Accounts

Border

Users can send a message to President Trump from various platforms





There are five tabs on the bottom of the page, including Home, News, Live, Social, and Gallery. If you want to send a text to President Trump, you tap on the Social tab, and select which of the messaging apps you've installed on your phone to be the platform that will send your message to the president. This tab is also the one that contains a tip line that you can use to report tips to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE. A carousel at the top of the Social tab allows you to open one of the social media apps you have installed on your phone.



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I have to commend the Administration for putting together a really useful app that is thoughtfully designed. No matter which side of the political spectrum you land on, this is a useful app to have installed on your phone. Having said that, much of the content can be obtained elsewhere including the whitehouse.gov website and YouTube. But if you prefer to have all of this information in one app for your mobile devices, the app is the way to go.





Will you install the new White House app? Yes. It contains useful information for everyone. No. Who are they kidding? Vote 7 Votes





Keep in mind that despite the promise of "unfiltered" news, there obviously is an agenda here. But if you want to be able to craft an intelligent opinion on what is going on in the U.S., you need to hear from both sides. So whether you are a conservative, liberal, or neither, consider this app to be another tool that you can employ in your bid to be well informed.