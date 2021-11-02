Netflix brings its thin mobile games library to all Android users

Netflix brings its thin mobile games library to all Android users0
After testing its games service in selected regions, Netflix announced today that its entire catalog of games is now available for all Android users who pay for a Netflix subscription. Although the library is quite thin, we’re promised more titles in the future.
Netflix subscribers will see a dedicated games row and games tab on their Android devices where they can select any game to download. These games can be played on multiple devices on the same account. Keep in mind that some games may require an internet connection, but there are some that you can play offline.