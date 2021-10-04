Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Android Apps

Netflix brings new Play Something feature to Android users

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Netflix brings new Play Something feature to Android users
Play Something is a new feature that Netflix begun testing back in April in select markets on Android devices. Today, the company announced that it will make Play Something available to all Netflix users on Android.

The new feature is Netflix's take on the “shuffle” function that many music streaming services offer. Although it’s been available on desktop for quite some time, Play Something has only been added to Android this week.

Unfortunately, iOS users won’t benefit from the new shuffle feature The Verge reports, but Netflix announced that it will start testing Play Something on iOS in the coming months. This means that it’s unlikely that iPhone/iPad users will be getting a similar feature this year.

In the same piece of news, Netflix released another feature called Fast Laughs. It’s a TikTok-like feature but for movies and TV shows. Fast Laughs was launched on iOS early this year and it’s now making its way to Android devices in select markets, including Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Malaysia, Philippines, United States, and the UK.

Last but not least, the long-awaited Downloads for You tool will be coming to iOS next month, Netflix announced today. Currently, the option to automatically download movies and TV shows to watch offline based on viewing history is only available on Android devices.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

T-Mobile finally brings the rumored Google One plan to its customers
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile finally brings the rumored Google One plan to its customers
OnePlus 9 series getting their first Android 12 open beta today
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 9 series getting their first Android 12 open beta today
Even Pixels can't install the just released stable version of Android 12
by Alan Friedman,  1
Even Pixels can't install the just released stable version of Android 12
If selected, you could earn $2,500 for staying off social media for 25 days
by Alan Friedman,  3
If selected, you could earn $2,500 for staying off social media for 25 days
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger are all down worldwide
by Alan Friedman,  20
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger are all down worldwide
YouTube adds 'continue watching' feature to mobile
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
YouTube adds 'continue watching' feature to mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless