The lowest price yet of a Motorola Razr+ (2024) is available right now

Foldable phones are the future, and flip phones are the past. Foldable flip phones are a great bridge between past and future, and they're also very trendy and hip. One of the best flip phones of this year, the Motorola Razr+ (2024), is now also affordable, thanks to the latest Black Friday phone deal that shaves $250 off its regular price.

This 25% discount brings the price down to regular non-folding phone level, and it's valid for the Spring Green color variant with 256GB of onboard storage. There are other hues available, so be sure to click around and check them all out.

Razr+ (2024): Save $250 on Amazon!

The sleek Razr+ (2024) is on sale for $250 off its price on Amazon. This is the lowest price yet on this phone, making it a true bargain as it can be yours for under $750. Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers fast performance. In addition, it rocks a beautiful 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with Dolby Vision support, delivering an amazing viewing experience. Don't waste time and save today!
$250 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


We suggest you act quickly, as this is one of the best foldable phones on the market. With plenty of bargain hunters likely eyeing it, supplies might run out fast, and Amazon's massive Black Friday discount could expire soon.

Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the Razr+ (2024) delivers top-notch performance and can deal with any task without a hitch.

Additionally, it rocks a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP snapper for selfies, both capable of taking beautiful pictures. We should note, however, that the phone comes with a 2X telephoto unit instead of an ultrawide lens. While it captures decent photos at its native zoom level, zooming further leads to a significant loss of detail.

On the bright side, the phone offers great battery life. Despite its relatively small 4,000 mAh battery, it can last around 1.6 days before needing a recharge.

Overall, Motorola Razr+ (2024) deserves its place among the top smartphones on the market, offering fast performance, great cameras, and a battery that lasts. Hurry up and grab this amazing handset at a huge discount on Amazon before the deal disappears!
