Motorola's first-of-a-kind Razr Fold will get 'every detail' revealed on March 2

One of the most exciting Galaxy Z Fold 7 alternatives unveiled of late is clearly inching closer to its release.

Motorola Android
Official Motorola Razr Fold promotional image
The Razr Fold sure looks enticing in its few official pictures made public so far. | Image by Motorola
If Motorola impressed you with its two high-profile smartphone announcements more than a month and a half ago and then disappointed you with the minimal movement on the US availability front for both the Signature and Razr Fold ever since, welcome to the club!

Unfortunately, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered Motorola Signature still doesn't have a US release date attached to its name, and the Razr Fold hasn't even had its full spec sheet confirmed. But according to the company's latest official X post, at least one of those two things will be made public soon.

Save the date and keep your eyes peeled on our website!


Yes, it appears that the Motorola Razr Fold will move "past the preview" on March 2, which is (not) coincidentally when MWC 2026 is set to kick off in Barcelona. The Mobile World Congress was the show where many of the greatest phones released every year got their introductions not long ago, but in recent years, fewer and fewer companies have chosen the European trade fair as the stage for their biggest product launches.


The new fad is, of course, dedicated events for each brand and each individual product (or product family), but evidently, Motorola is going old school here, choosing to showcase "every detail" of one of its most exciting devices in a long time while rubbing elbows with a bunch of other (major and minor) tech industry players.

Are you excited about the Razr Fold's (second) announcement?
If you ask me, that shows confidence in the Razr Fold's ability to rise above the pack and shine brighter than any other product set to be unveiled (or detailed) next week. That includes Motorola's own non-foldable Edge 70 Fusion mid-ranger, which is officially "coming soon" to India and likely to make an appearance at this year's Mobile World Congress as well to reveal its European availability info.

Here's what we already know about the Razr Fold


  • 8.1-inch 2K LTPO primary display;
  • 6.6-inch cover screen;
  • 50MP main camera with Sony LYTIA sensor;
  • 50MP ultra-wide-angle/macro secondary camera;
  • 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens;
  • 32MP external selfie camera;
  • 20MP internal camera;
  • Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White color options;
  • Moto Pen Ultra stylus support.

Unfortunately, this is everything that Motorola was ready to share with the world at the time of the Razr Fold's (first) announcement back in early January. That left a lot of questions unanswered on things as diverse as battery capacity, charging speeds, product dimensions, weight, and even screen resolution (for both screens), but it may have been enough to make some people postpone their Galaxy Z Fold 7 purchase.


Knowing Motorola, the Razr Fold is likely to cost significantly less than its main rival (as is the case for the latest clamshell-type Razrs and the Galaxy Z Flip 7), so if all the above details end up being comparable to what the Z Fold 7 offers in the same departments, the sky could be the limit for this bad boy's sales prospects.

The release date remains the key missing puzzle piece


To be perfectly clear, the Razr Fold is not set to go on sale on March 2 anywhere around the world, and for all we know at the moment, the book-style foldable's release date might remain a secret even after next week.

If that's the case, of course, Motorola will need to start worrying about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in addition to the Z Fold 7, as Samsung is likely to unveil and release its next-gen foldables in around five months.

Clearly, the first-of-a-kind Razr Fold has to be released as quickly as possible at the lowest possible price to stand a chance against Samsung's newest best-selling foldable giant (and its undoubtedly improved sequel), but obviously, anything is possible in today's mobile industry, especially from a rising force like Motorola.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
COMMENTS (0)

