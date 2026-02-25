These last-second Galaxy S26 pricing rumors will send you into a deep state of despair

Galaxy S26





Given the timing of the newest Dealabs report ( S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra price tags might be a little more than guesstimates, just about confirming the three next-gen phones will indeed be costlier than their predecessors... in Europe. Given the timing of the newest Dealabs report ( translated here ) and Roland Quandt reveal over on Bluesky , I believe today'sPlus, andprice tags might be a little more than guesstimates, just about confirming the three next-gen phones will indeed be costlier than their predecessors... in Europe.

Reserve your Galaxy S26 at the official store Samsung has launched its much-awaited Galaxy S26 reservations. Pre-securing a unit straight away gives you a $30 Samsung credit, a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstake, and pre-order savings of up to $900. Reserve at Samsung

These are the virtually guaranteed numbers





Galaxy S26 - €999 with 256GB storage; €1,199 in a 512GB variant;

- €999 with 256GB storage; €1,199 in a 512GB variant; Galaxy S26 Plus - €1,269/€1,249 with 256GB storage; €1,469 in a 512GB variant;

Plus - €1,269/€1,249 with 256GB storage; €1,469 in a 512GB variant; Galaxy S26 Ultra - €1,469/€1,449 for an entry-level 256GB configuration; €1,669 with 512GB storage; €1,969/€1,949 for a 1TB variant.



S26 Ultra , for instance, is expected to start at €1,469 in markets like France or Italy, First things first, if you're wondering why a few of those models have two different price points on that list, the explanation is pretty simple. Europe is a very vast and diverse space, so while the, for instance, is expected to start at €1,469 in markets like France or Italy, Samsung 's fans in Germany and Spain will only have to pay €1,449 for the same handset with the same amount of local digital hoarding room.



Recommended For You





S26 , for instance, seemingly being set to cost €100 more than the base With that detail out of the way, let's discuss the most important thing about these tags. Yes, they're higher than you probably wished for, with the "vanilla", for instance, seemingly being set to cost €100 more than the base Galaxy S25 this time last year.





Galaxy S26 Of course, that's not an entirely fair comparison, as the S25 offered 128 gigs of internal storage space to begin with, but the 256GBwill also be more expensive than a 256GB configuration of its predecessor.





, meanwhile, is tipped to cost around €100 and €180 (!!!) more than the S26 Ultra model will somehow retain the retail price of the cheapest S25 Ultra configuration from last year. The S26 Plus , meanwhile, is tipped to cost around €100 and €180 (!!!) more than the S25 Plus in identical 256 and 512GB storage variants, respectively, but on the bright side, the cheapestmodel will somehow retain the retail price of the cheapest S25 Ultra configuration from last year.





What do you think about the nearly confirmed Galaxy S26 series prices? They're too darn high They're a little high, but I can stomach them The S26 Ultra's price sounds just right They're actually pretty reasonable Vote 7 Votes





The same won't be true for the 512GB and 1TB storage variants, which will go up in price by €80 and €140, respectively. That's obviously not ideal, but it's not that bad either. Certainly not as bad as the price hikes of the Ultra's slightly smaller brother, which is also not very different from the Galaxy S25+ and thus looks set for a box-office failure of epic proportions.

Yes, there's a silver lining





Galaxy S26 Ultra S26 family. Apart from the's fairly reasonable entry-level price point, it's important to note that Samsung's traditional free storage upgrade offers will be back in Europe ( and India ) for the pre-order window of the entirefamily.

S26 for as little as €999, a 512GB S26 Plus for €1,269 (or €1,249, depending on your country), and a 512GB S26 Ultra for €1,469 (or €1,449). The 1TB Galaxy S26 Ultra That means you'll be able to get a 512GBfor as little as €999, a 512GBPlus for €1,269 (or €1,249, depending on your country), and a 512GBfor €1,469 (or €1,449). The 1TB, meanwhile, will be available for a limited time for €1,769 instead of its regular price of €1,969 in France, with additional discounts, of course, being offered across the board with trade-ins.









Galaxy S26 S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra will be costlier than the S25, S25 Plus, and Now, I'm not going to convert those price tags from euros to US dollars because, well, that would be far too depressing and because that's not how regional pricing works. But here's the thing - I'm still not convinced that thePlus, andwill be costlier than the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra stateside.





Instead, I believe Samsung will not give its US-based fans the opportunity to double their phone's storage for free. That being said, the most affordable Galaxy S26 model is likely to be priced at the same $860 mark as the S25's 256GB storage variant, with the S26 Plus and S26 Ultra possibly starting at $999 and $1,299, respectively, in the US. Now these are just guesstimates, mind you, and we only have a few hours left until they'll be officially confirmed or debunked.