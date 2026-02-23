Most of the key Motorola Edge 70 Fusion details are official ahead of its impending launch

Around four months after the surprisingly early announcement of the ultra-thin Edge 70 , Motorola is very clearly preparing to add a new member to the same popular family of affordable handsets with eye-catching designs and respectable features.





All the Edge 70 Fusion info already etched in stone





6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED screen with Super HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 5200 nits of brightness;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor;

128 and 256GB storage variants;

8 and 12GB RAM options;

Three OS upgrades and five years of security patches guaranteed;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 710 sensor;

13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;

32MP front-facing camera;

7,000mAh battery;

68W TurboPower charging support;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Country Air, and Pantone Blue Surf color options;

7.99mm thinness.





Basically, this is the unconventional way in which the Lenovo-owned brand has chosen to build buzz over the Edge 70 Fusion ahead of a commercial debut that's clearly right around the corner. Oddly enough, it's not yet entirely certain when said release might take place, as two different dates are mentioned on Flipkart, for instance.





It's possible that the Edge 70 Fusion will go up for pre-order in India as early as this Thursday, February 26, with shipments then kicking off on March 2. Alternatively, Motorola could simply plan to reveal more information on the two dates, although there really aren't many questions left to be answered here.





By far the biggest remaining mystery revolves around retail pricing, with tidbits like weight and the full product dimensions also being unclear but not exactly looking like the kind of stuff that will keep you up at night.

Does Motorola have a hit on its hands here?





At the right price, I believe that's a very strong possibility. I know, the design isn't really... innovative, but the Pantone-validated colorways and the "fabric inspired" finishes are undeniably attractive, especially for a budget-focused audience.





The quad-curved screen, meanwhile, is... divisive, with an essentially equal number of people who seem to love its "effortlessly refined look and feel" and hate how the borders disappear and reflect light, but what we can probably all agree on is how impressive that sub-8mm waist is for a device with a huge 7,000mAh battery under its hood.





Said extra-large cell is purportedly capable of lasting more than two days between charges in "normal" use, while the 68W TurboPower tech can offer "power for the day" in just 10 minutes.





Hyperbolic marketing claims aside, those are some objectively big numbers for a phone I expect to see priced at less than €500 in Europe. Maybe even less than €400. Last year's Edge 60 Fusion , mind you, only costs €330 at the time of this writing in countries like France with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, so its (undeniably improved) sequel should be able to stay around that mark for an entry-level variant with half that local digital hoarding room.









Of course, the Edge 70 Fusion actually needs to be released on the old continent for that to happen, and it looks like India will be the first market to get the latest addition to the Motorola Edge family. Around those parts, the Edge 60 Fusion normally starts at Rs. 25,000, which is even better, converting to a measly $275 right now. Unfortunately, US availability seems unlikely... to say the least.