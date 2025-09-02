Mid-range Edge (2025) drops to bargain price at the official store and Amazon
The phone offers reliable performance and is a no-brainer right now. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Razr (2024) may be the cheapest way to start living the foldable lifestyle after a $200 discount on Amazon, but if you’re not into foldable phones and want a handset that offers a lot without breaking the bank, the Motorola Edge (2025) is the one to get.
Both Amazon and Motorola are currently selling it at a generous $100 markdown, dropping it below the $450 mark. You can save even more by trading in an eligible device with Motorola. In fact, the tech giant claims that it offers $100 off with most trade-ins, so it’s surely worth checking out how much your old phone can slash off the price.
While we can’t rank it among the best phones on the market, the Edge (2025) does its job pretty well. Sure, it’s not a powerhouse, but its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, can run most apps and less demanding games with ease. So, it’s a great pick if you need a sub-$450 phone that delivers reliable performance for day-to-day use.
The same goes for its cameras. Yes, it’s not one of the best camera phones out there, but its 50MP main snapper still takes decent-looking photos, letting you capture funny moments in good enough detail. And thanks to the awesome 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support, you’ll be able to enjoy pleasant visuals on the cheap.
So, yeah! The Motorola Edge (2025) is a solid pick and one of the best mid-range phones on the market. Furthermore, you can score it at a truly bargain price right now, making it just irresistible. Just act fast and save now, as you never know when Amazon or Motorola will decide to return it to its usual price!
