The Moto G (2025) remains a solid bargain even after Cyber Monday
You can still save 25% on the Moto G (2025) — and now, the deal is available to everyone.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Moto G (2025) remains 25% off at Amazon, so you can still get it for less than $150. You might want to hurry up, though: the promo is very likely to disappear soon.Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday wrapped up, but you can still get a budget Android delight at a pretty sweet price. Yep, the
Sure, this isn’t the first time the Motorola phone has dropped to such an affordable price. But hey — does that make the bargain any less tempting? I don’t think so.
This device might not feature an OLED display or a superb camera, but it has a pretty good-looking design for the price. With a vegan leather back that makes it much harder to leave unpleasant fingerprints, the smartphone looks quite similar to higher-tier Moto G devices, such as the Moto G Power (2025).
Performance-wise, the Android phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It might not give you a huge bump in raw horsepower compared to last year’s Moto G 5G (2024), but it runs daily tasks well enough.
The real highlight here has to be the battery life. As you can see from our Moto G (2025) review, the smartphone gives you more than 22 hours of nonstop browsing. However you look at it, that’s indeed impressive.
Sure, this isn’t the first time the Motorola phone has dropped to such an affordable price. But hey — does that make the bargain any less tempting? I don’t think so.
This device might not feature an OLED display or a superb camera, but it has a pretty good-looking design for the price. With a vegan leather back that makes it much harder to leave unpleasant fingerprints, the smartphone looks quite similar to higher-tier Moto G devices, such as the Moto G Power (2025).
As for the display, you’re getting a 6.7-inch LCD screen, so visuals certainly don’t look as good as the Galaxy A16 or the Galaxy A26. On the bright side, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, so at least scrolling is smooth.
The real highlight here has to be the battery life. As you can see from our Moto G (2025) review, the smartphone gives you more than 22 hours of nonstop browsing. However you look at it, that’s indeed impressive.
So, yeah. The Moto G (2025) might not wow you with impressive specs or powerful performance, but it’s more than decent for everyday use. And now, it’s down by 25% at Amazon, making it an even sweeter pick.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: