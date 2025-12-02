iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
The Moto G (2025) remains a solid bargain even after Cyber Monday

You can still save 25% on the Moto G (2025) — and now, the deal is available to everyone.

A person holds the Moto G (2025), showing its rear design.
Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday wrapped up, but you can still get a budget Android delight at a pretty sweet price. Yep, the Moto G (2025) remains 25% off at Amazon, so you can still get it for less than $150. You might want to hurry up, though: the promo is very likely to disappear soon.

Sure, this isn’t the first time the Motorola phone has dropped to such an affordable price. But hey — does that make the bargain any less tempting? I don’t think so.

This device might not feature an OLED display or a superb camera, but it has a pretty good-looking design for the price. With a vegan leather back that makes it much harder to leave unpleasant fingerprints, the smartphone looks quite similar to higher-tier Moto G devices, such as the Moto G Power (2025).

As for the display, you’re getting a 6.7-inch LCD screen, so visuals certainly don’t look as good as the Galaxy A16 or the Galaxy A26. On the bright side, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, so at least scrolling is smooth.

Performance-wise, the Android phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It might not give you a huge bump in raw horsepower compared to last year’s Moto G 5G (2024), but it runs daily tasks well enough.

The real highlight here has to be the battery life. As you can see from our Moto G (2025) review, the smartphone gives you more than 22 hours of nonstop browsing. However you look at it, that’s indeed impressive.

So, yeah. The Moto G (2025) might not wow you with impressive specs or powerful performance, but it’s more than decent for everyday use. And now, it’s down by 25% at Amazon, making it an even sweeter pick.

