Most of you seem to love that the iPhone 17 Pro can act like a chameleon

Now, 34% is actually a big number, especially since early reports made it sound like this was affecting only a handful of units. Maybe there are more than expected. Still, with no solid photo or video proof yet, I’m keeping my expectations low – this could just be one of those things that feels bigger online than it actually is.

But judging by the votes, it seems most people aren’t mad about it at all. In fact, many love that theirPro is acting like a chameleon.Let’s be clear – Apple didn’t plan this. The company definitely didn’t sit in a design meeting thinking, “Hey, let’s make the Orange one slowly turn pink.” This looks more like an unintentional side effect than a hidden feature.The main theory right now is that the Cosmic Orange model might have a porous anodized aluminum finish, which can react to certain chemicals or even oxidize over time. Basically, if the protective layer isn’t perfect, the aluminum underneath is left more exposed – and that’s when reactions can happen.In simple terms: things like hydrogen peroxide (which you’ll find in some cleaning products) or even just too much sun exposure can cause the pigment to shift toward pink.

Can you stop it… or make it happen on purpose?

Recommended Stories

And while some people are actually enjoying the change – because why not, right? – I can imagine others aren’t thrilled. This is still a flagship phone that costs a fortune, and any change in color can affect its resale or trade-in value. Not exactly ideal.Since the internet never disappoints, there are already plenty of “solutions” floating around. Some users claim leaving your iPhone in the sun helps it develop that pink hue faster. Personally, I wouldn’t try that – heat and iPhones are not a good combo, and it’s not worth risking damage just for a color change.Others suggest using cleaning products to trigger or reverse it, but again – that’s risky. There’s no guarantee it’ll work, and you might end up ruining your phone’s finish (or worse). If you really want a pink iPhone, maybe just grab a pink case and save yourself the trouble.Now, if you don’t want your phone to change color at all – which I still think most people would prefer – just use a darker case. A black or opaque case can shield it from sunlight and potential exposure to whatever’s causing the shift. Also, stay away from cleaners with harsh chemicals like hydrogen peroxide.It’s not a perfect situation, but at least the number of actual cases backed by photo evidence is still low. So, for now, this whole #colorgate might stay a weird, isolated thing – not a full-blown scandal.