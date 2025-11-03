Most of you seem to love that the iPhone 17 Pro can act like a chameleon
Turns out, the new iPhone 17 Pro’s color shift is more loved than hated.
Last month, reports started popping up about the new iPhone 17 Pro models in Orange changing color – and surprisingly, most of you seem totally fine with it.
Apple went bold this year with a brand-new color for its Pro lineup – Cosmic Orange – and it’s definitely one of those shades you either love or… really don’t. Personally, I’m in the second group. I wouldn’t buy it, even if it somehow decided to turn into a more pink-ish version of itself (which, apparently, is kind of happening).
Now, 34% is actually a big number, especially since early reports made it sound like this was affecting only a handful of units. Maybe there are more than expected. Still, with no solid photo or video proof yet, I’m keeping my expectations low – this could just be one of those things that feels bigger online than it actually is.
Let’s be clear – Apple didn’t plan this. The company definitely didn’t sit in a design meeting thinking, “Hey, let’s make the Orange one slowly turn pink.” This looks more like an unintentional side effect than a hidden feature.
In simple terms: things like hydrogen peroxide (which you’ll find in some cleaning products) or even just too much sun exposure can cause the pigment to shift toward pink.
And while some people are actually enjoying the change – because why not, right? – I can imagine others aren’t thrilled. This is still a flagship phone that costs a fortune, and any change in color can affect its resale or trade-in value. Not exactly ideal.
Since the internet never disappoints, there are already plenty of “solutions” floating around. Some users claim leaving your iPhone in the sun helps it develop that pink hue faster. Personally, I wouldn’t try that – heat and iPhones are not a good combo, and it’s not worth risking damage just for a color change.
Others suggest using cleaning products to trigger or reverse it, but again – that’s risky. There’s no guarantee it’ll work, and you might end up ruining your phone’s finish (or worse). If you really want a pink iPhone, maybe just grab a pink case and save yourself the trouble.
It’s not a perfect situation, but at least the number of actual cases backed by photo evidence is still low. So, for now, this whole #colorgate might stay a weird, isolated thing – not a full-blown scandal.
Orange… or Orange with a twist of Pink?
At the time of the writing of this article, according to our poll, a solid 34% of you said your iPhones have already changed color – like some sort of built-in magic trick – while the other 66% haven’t noticed any difference yet and are a little disappointed.
This is one of the first reports about the color change. | Image credit – DakAttack316/ Reddit
But judging by the votes, it seems most people aren’t mad about it at all. In fact, many love that their iPhone 17 Pro is acting like a chameleon.
So, what’s causing the color change?
The main theory right now is that the Cosmic Orange model might have a porous anodized aluminum finish, which can react to certain chemicals or even oxidize over time. Basically, if the protective layer isn’t perfect, the aluminum underneath is left more exposed – and that’s when reactions can happen.
Another user claims their iPhone color changed after sun exposure. | Image credit – Jaquel Hollimon/ Facebook
Can you stop it… or make it happen on purpose?
Now, if you don’t want your phone to change color at all – which I still think most people would prefer – just use a darker case. A black or opaque case can shield it from sunlight and potential exposure to whatever’s causing the shift. Also, stay away from cleaners with harsh chemicals like hydrogen peroxide.
