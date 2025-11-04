macOS Tahoe 26.1 is here to fix your biggest Liquid Glass complaint

macOS Tahoe 26.1 is here with bug fixes and graphical improvements

The new OS also brings several bug fixes and improvements in performance. Apple Music users can also use the new AutoMix feature without it stopping to work when used with an AirPlay device, which was a bug some people experienced with macOS Tahoe.









MacOS Tahoe 26.1 brings refinement to a gorgeous OS

I love Liquid Glass, but I'm happy that there are now options to customize it too