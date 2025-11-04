macOS Tahoe 26.1 is here to fix your biggest Liquid Glass complaint
Apple’s latest macOS update adds the long-awaited option to customize the new Liquid Glass design — plus new languages and bug fixes across the board.
Apple's macOS Tahoe or macOS 26 was one huge update, unifying the look across Apple's operating systems and bringing a new Liquid Glass redesign. Now, after several rounds of beta testing, macOS Tahoe 26.1 is here.
The new OS went through five rounds of beta testing. The most significant change that Apple brings to macOS users this time around is the much-demanded and anticipated ability to customize Liquid Glass. There's now a new option for users who dislike the translucent effects of Apple's new look for macOS.
Clear is the current translucent look, while Tinted offers you a new option. If you turn Tinted on, buttons and other software elements that were previously transparent would be slightly colored in white. This prevents the background from being visible through windows and menus, which is something that some users have previously complained about.
Meanwhile, macOS Tahoe 26.1 also brings updated Apple Intelligence for multiple languages. For example, there's now Live Translation in Chinese, both Traditional and Simplified, and Apple is also adding Japanese and Korean.
On top of all that, Apple has also redesigned its icon that represents storage drives. It's now simplified, and it's a render of an SSD drive. That's not a huge change, but a minor update to how it initially looked with macOS Tahoe.
The update is now rolling out internationally to supported devices. If your Mac is running macOS Tahoe, you will get a prompt from Apple to install the new software version. Meanwhile, if you're in a hurry to update, and you don't want to wait for the prompt to appear, you can check if the update is available from Settings, then General, then Software Update.
MacOS Tahoe 26.1 fixes what could possibly be the biggest complaint some people had with the new Liquid Glass look – the ability to customize it. For some users, the translucent effect was making the operating system less easy to see, with elements being hard to spot or focus on for some people. Now, Apple is bringing this Tinted option for them.
I personally love the Liquid Glass look, but I see why some people may find it hard to see or as if it's making things difficult for them. So, I'm happy that the Cupertino tech giant is giving them the ability to choose the Tinted look instead, which should make buttons and menu items easier to read and see.
I would probably try it out, too, but I feel like I may prefer the Liquid Glass look better. Meanwhile, I also like that Apple has tested this OS version carefully to ensure that annoying bugs are not there to ruin the experience.
macOS Tahoe 26.1 is here with bug fixes and graphical improvements
The same option is also being introduced for iPhone users who dislike the translucent effect.
The new OS also brings several bug fixes and improvements in performance. Apple Music users can also use the new AutoMix feature without it stopping to work when used with an AirPlay device, which was a bug some people experienced with macOS Tahoe.
MacOS Tahoe. | Image Credit - Apple
MacOS Tahoe 26.1 brings refinement to a gorgeous OS
MacOS Tahoe 26 is, meanwhile, a pretty big update, and it has overall changed how MacBooks feel. Probably the most daring change to MacBooks Apple has made in recent years.
I love Liquid Glass, but I'm happy that there are now options to customize it too
