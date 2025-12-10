Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Amazon's Lenovo Idea Tab Pro deal drops it to best price just before Christmas

Offering fast performance and delivering pleasant visuals, this is definitely a top choice if you want a tablet with a stylus that won't break the bank.

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A close-up of the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro.
       View now at Amazon  
I just found a tempting deal on a pretty capable Lenovo tablet, which I think might tickle your fancy, especially if you’re looking for a speedy slate with an included stylus and don’t want to overspend on Samsung’s high-end Galaxy Tab S11 series.

The deal in question is available on Amazon and is for the Lenovo IdeaPad Tab Pro, which is selling for $100 off its regular price. This allows you to get one with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for just under $280, which is the lowest price this bad boy has ever sold on Amazon. In fact, this is the same price it was available during Black Friday, which means you’ll score Black Friday-level savings if you take advantage of this deal.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (26%)
Right now, you can snag the 128GB version of the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro for $100 off its price on Amazon. This brings it to its lowest point ever, making this a deal you don't want to miss. The slate packs a punch, has as beautiful display, and even comes bundled with a stylus. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

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However, Amazon estimates an arrival date after Christmas, so this isn’t a great choice for a gift for a loved one. But if you’re planning to use it yourself and can wait to get it after the holidays, I think you should definitely capitalize on this offer, as this bad boy brings a lot to the table.

Sure, it’s not exactly a powerhouse like the way more expensive Galaxy Tab S11, but its Dimensity 8300 chipset does offer a lot of horsepower, allowing you to run heavy apps and games without any issues. Additionally, you also get a 12.7-inch LCD display with a 2944 x 1840 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. The screen delivers pleasant visuals, even though it lacks the deep blacks of OLED panels. But, sadly, it’s extremely hard to find a tablet with an OLED display at this price.

You’ll also enjoy silky-smooth browsing and animations, as the display supports a high 144 Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, it’s not among the brightest on the market, reaching only a peak brightness of 400 nits. You shouldn’t have any issues indoors, but using it outside might be a tad bit difficult.

Nonetheless, for under $280, I believe the Lenovo IdeaPad Tab is worth going for, especially when you add the fact that you get an included Pen and Folio Case inside the box. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!

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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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