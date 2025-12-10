Amazon's Lenovo Idea Tab Pro deal drops it to best price just before Christmas
Offering fast performance and delivering pleasant visuals, this is definitely a top choice if you want a tablet with a stylus that won't break the bank.
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Samsung’s high-end Galaxy Tab S11 series.I just found a tempting deal on a pretty capable Lenovo tablet, which I think might tickle your fancy, especially if you’re looking for a speedy slate with an included stylus and don’t want to overspend on
However, Amazon estimates an arrival date after Christmas, so this isn’t a great choice for a gift for a loved one. But if you’re planning to use it yourself and can wait to get it after the holidays, I think you should definitely capitalize on this offer, as this bad boy brings a lot to the table.
Sure, it’s not exactly a powerhouse like the way more expensive Galaxy Tab S11, but its Dimensity 8300 chipset does offer a lot of horsepower, allowing you to run heavy apps and games without any issues. Additionally, you also get a 12.7-inch LCD display with a 2944 x 1840 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. The screen delivers pleasant visuals, even though it lacks the deep blacks of OLED panels. But, sadly, it’s extremely hard to find a tablet with an OLED display at this price.
Nonetheless, for under $280, I believe the Lenovo IdeaPad Tab is worth going for, especially when you add the fact that you get an included Pen and Folio Case inside the box. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!
The deal in question is available on Amazon and is for the Lenovo IdeaPad Tab Pro, which is selling for $100 off its regular price. This allows you to get one with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for just under $280, which is the lowest price this bad boy has ever sold on Amazon. In fact, this is the same price it was available during Black Friday, which means you’ll score Black Friday-level savings if you take advantage of this deal.
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However, Amazon estimates an arrival date after Christmas, so this isn’t a great choice for a gift for a loved one. But if you’re planning to use it yourself and can wait to get it after the holidays, I think you should definitely capitalize on this offer, as this bad boy brings a lot to the table.
Sure, it’s not exactly a powerhouse like the way more expensive Galaxy Tab S11, but its Dimensity 8300 chipset does offer a lot of horsepower, allowing you to run heavy apps and games without any issues. Additionally, you also get a 12.7-inch LCD display with a 2944 x 1840 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. The screen delivers pleasant visuals, even though it lacks the deep blacks of OLED panels. But, sadly, it’s extremely hard to find a tablet with an OLED display at this price.
You’ll also enjoy silky-smooth browsing and animations, as the display supports a high 144 Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, it’s not among the brightest on the market, reaching only a peak brightness of 400 nits. You shouldn’t have any issues indoors, but using it outside might be a tad bit difficult.
Nonetheless, for under $280, I believe the Lenovo IdeaPad Tab is worth going for, especially when you add the fact that you get an included Pen and Folio Case inside the box. So, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!
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