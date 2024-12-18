Leaked Galaxy S25 Unpacked event teaser confirms the date you need to be hyped for
Renowned industry tipster Evan Blass, after sharing leaked images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus, has now shown off the Italian poster for the 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event. The poster confirms a few things that we already knew but also raises a question so let’s dive in and dissect it.
First of all the date for the event has finally been confirmed. The leaked date of January 22 was indeed correct. Galaxy Unpacked will take place shortly after president elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. I suppose Samsung considers two days enough for the mainstream media to move on from that to the company’s newest phones.
Now come the more interesting bits of the poster. There are four smartphones being shown off here. We’ve known about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim for a while now but no one expected it to be launched alongside the other S25 phones. I’d wager that the Slim will only be announced on January 22 with a release date set later in the year and is only featured on the poster because it will be present at the event.
The Ultra phones are giving up their iconic look. | Image credit — PhoneArena
All four phones quite clearly show off rounded edges. Previous reports told us that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is ditching the sharp edges for rounded corners instead. While it’s not as round as others in the lineup — as seen in the leaked video of Galaxy S25 Ultra — it’s definitely very noticeable. On the poster the Ultra is probably the phone on the top left.
Lastly there is the arrangement of the phones themselves. With the light shining through, the space between the four phones is clearly meant to represent the Galaxy AI logo. That makes sense as Galaxy AI is expected to be a major focal point at the event. Samsung has revamped Bixby as an LLM (Large Language Model) AI and has seemingly beat Apple to the AI features it promised.
But it also might be worth waiting for the Galaxy S25 Slim to come out.
Now we know that some of the best phones of next year are coming out on January 22, 2025. The S25 Ultra in particular is going to get many people’s attention with its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16 GB of RAM.
