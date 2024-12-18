Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Leaked Galaxy S25 Unpacked event teaser confirms the date you need to be hyped for

By
6comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Release dates
Galaxy Unpacked 2025 leaked Italian poster
Renowned industry tipster Evan Blass, after sharing leaked images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus, has now shown off the Italian poster for the 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event. The poster confirms a few things that we already knew but also raises a question so let’s dive in and dissect it.

First of all the date for the event has finally been confirmed. The leaked date of January 22 was indeed correct. Galaxy Unpacked will take place shortly after president elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. I suppose Samsung considers two days enough for the mainstream media to move on from that to the company’s newest phones.

Now come the more interesting bits of the poster. There are four smartphones being shown off here. We’ve known about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim for a while now but no one expected it to be launched alongside the other S25 phones. I’d wager that the Slim will only be announced on January 22 with a release date set later in the year and is only featured on the poster because it will be present at the event.

The Ultra phones are giving up their iconic look. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Leaked Galaxy S25 Unpacked event teaser confirms the date you need to be hyped for
The Ultra phones are giving up their iconic look. | Image credit — PhoneArena

All four phones quite clearly show off rounded edges. Previous reports told us that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is ditching the sharp edges for rounded corners instead. While it’s not as round as others in the lineup — as seen in the leaked video of Galaxy S25 Ultra — it’s definitely very noticeable. On the poster the Ultra is probably the phone on the top left.

Lastly there is the arrangement of the phones themselves. With the light shining through, the space between the four phones is clearly meant to represent the Galaxy AI logo. That makes sense as Galaxy AI is expected to be a major focal point at the event. Samsung has revamped Bixby as an LLM (Large Language Model) AI and has seemingly beat Apple to the AI features it promised.

Now we know that some of the best phones of next year are coming out on January 22, 2025. The S25 Ultra in particular is going to get many people’s attention with its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16 GB of RAM.

But it also might be worth waiting for the Galaxy S25 Slim to come out.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless