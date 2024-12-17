Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus shown off in most reliable leaks yet
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 family. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Just like the time around the launch of the iPhone 16 we’re now getting leak after leak of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 phones. We just saw secretly taken photos of a Galaxy S25 Plus and now we’ve gotten what might just be the most reliable leaks yet.
Industry tipster extraordinaire Evan Blass has just shared images of the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra on his private X (formerly Twitter) profile. Both images unfortunately have low resolutions which may be because they were snuck out whichever way possible. If whoever leaked them had no choice but to share low resolution previews then that explains the lack of sharpness here.
Despite that shortcoming both images show off what the phones will look like from the front as well as one stock wallpaper that each phone will ship with. The image of the S25 Ultra also shows off the rounded edges that Samsung has replaced the iconic sharp corners with. Thankfully the S25 Ultra isn’t so rotund that it becomes indistinguishable from the iPhone 16.
Image credit — Evan Blass
The images also show both phones running on One UI 7 as evidenced by the colors of the icons. This was expected of course as the public release of One UI 7 is expected to take place alongside the launch of the S25 lineup.
In addition to the shape we also know the colors available on S25 Ultra as well as the RAM and storage options for S25 Ultra as well. Samsung is finally bringing back an option for 16 GB of RAM, probably so that the phones can run Galaxy AI more reliably.
Speaking of AI, the new Galaxy S25 phones have a revamped Bixby that is very much like the Apple Intelligence we were promised but still haven’t gotten completely. And who can forget the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powering the S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 phones are truly looking to become some of the best phones of 2025.
That is if they manage to keep their pricing reasonable. The iPhone has an advantage over Galaxy phones when it comes to cost and if reports about Qualcomm are true then the next Galaxy phones may be even pricier.
