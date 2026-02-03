Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung’s new selling feature for the Galaxy S26 Ultra already has people lining up

Samsung seems to have struck gold with the new selling feature of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, as many of you seem to be looking forward to it very eagerly.

Samsung Display Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 rear cameras outdoors
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra — expected to launch on March 11 — isn’t just different visually. Samsung has introduced a new feature that will probably be marketed as the main new selling point of the phone, and apparently it’s already got you excited for the newest Galaxy flagship.

Privacy display has won your heart


In a poll held a few days back on what users were looking forward to the most for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the new privacy display got the highest number of votes: 31 percent. In second place, with around 22 percent of votes, was the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which will likely be a slightly tweaked version for Samsung’s flagship phone.

Almost 19 percent of you are looking forward to the wider aperture for the main camera of the phone. Speaking of which, around 11 percent of voters said that they were most excited for the phone’s new design. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will have rounder corners and will see the rear camera bump return to make way for the aforementioned wider aperture.

Almost 6 percent of respondents are looking forward to new AI features first and foremost. However, there’s not much information on whether there will be any aside from the privacy display being controlled by AI to detect when someone is trying to peek at the screen.

Only 5.6 percent of you are looking forward to the new recording features for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which do sound quite promising. Last, and the least, only 5.27 percent of voters said that they were looking forward to Samsung’s excellent new 2 nm Exynos 2600 chip. Exynos 2600 benchmarks reveal that it will be a very powerful chip, but consumers are still hesitant.

What are you looking forward to the most for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

What are you looking forward to the most for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?


Galaxy S26 Ultra set to wow




The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has some very promising features to look forward to. In addition to the new 2 nm Exynos chip and the AI-powered privacy display, the phone will also reportedly have faster charging speeds than its predecessors.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to have wired charging speeds of 60W and wireless charging speeds of 25W, up from 45W and 15W respectively on previous Ultra models. Meanwhile, the aforementioned new recording tools will make videos captured on the S26 Ultra a lot better, and the wider aperture will greatly enhance low-light photography.

Banger after banger from Samsung


Samsung’s recent track record with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z TriFold signals that the company has really started nailing what makes its products stand out. If the company continues down this road, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will not be the last exciting Galaxy flagship this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, for example, might feature Samsung’s crease-less display. Meanwhile, early reports indicate a real, tangible camera upgrade in the works for the Galaxy S27 Ultra that will help it compete with Chinese competitors like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra next year.

