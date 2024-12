Samsung’s secret Galaxy S25 ace will beat Apple at its own game

The revamped Siri that Apple promised has reportedly been delayed till 2026. | Video credit — Apple

Apple Intelligence

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 17

Apple Intelligence

Not only isincomplete but it’s also being delayed. Apple promised its own LLM-powered Siri but that has been postponed till 2026 , well after the launch of iPhone 17 The new Bixby however has already shown to be capable of executing tasks that Apple advertised for the. It can interface with apps, understand context, fetch data from storage and even proactively offer help. In fact, it’s even capable of understanding on-screen elements.In the simplest terms: Samsung will offer the’s biggest selling point before theeven has it. If consumers can stomach the cost advantage of the iPhone then it’s quite clear which of the two flagships is a more complete product.Samsung also expects Apple to increase prices for theand bridge the gap between iPhone and Galaxy phones. If that happens then it’ll be an even easier decision for anyone who wants competent AI on their phone.Unfortunately for Apple it can’t take its time developing AI toolsets. Especially not after advertisingso much back in September. This is Samsung’s best card up its sleeve and could make for some strong arguments in favor of the S25 phones in January.