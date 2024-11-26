Secretly recorded video shows off Galaxy S25 Ultra
We’ve seen leak after leak consisting of renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and even pictures of dummy units but we’ve yet to see the actual phone…until now. A Reddit user — whose account has now been deleted — showed off a secretly taken video of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its redesign.
The S25 Ultra shown off in the video is either a prototype unit or an early production model. Even if it’s a prototype it is quite clearly the real thing and gives us our best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming flagship.
The post was made with a joke title: saying that this was “definitely” a Galaxy S24 Ultra instead. It soon gained traction and commenters excitedly discussed the rounded corners Samsung is returning to. While some, like me, lament the loss of the sharp edges previous Ultra phones had, others claimed that users will trade in their S24 Ultra for this phone and its more ergonomic design.
The S25 Ultra shown off in the video is either a prototype unit or an early production model. Even if it’s a prototype it is quite clearly the real thing and gives us our best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming flagship.
Image credit — Reddit
The S25 Ultra will allegedly be even slimmer than its predecessor and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will also come with Android 15 preinstalled and will likely feature the same excellent anti-reflective screen coating the S24 Ultra had. We’re expecting 12 GB or higher of RAM and a 6.8 inch AMOLED display. It will also have 45W wired charging according to certifications.
Expected color options for the S25 Ultra include:
The phone shown off in the video is almost assuredly the Titanium Black option which I personally am quite fond of.
Samsung will likely announce the S25 lineup in January of next year and might even show off the Galaxy A56 which is reportedly getting a flagship feature added to its arsenal. From all the rumors we’ve seen I think it’s safe to say that the S25 Ultra will be one of the best phones worth buying next year.
Expected color options for the S25 Ultra include:
- Titanium Black
- Titanium Blue
- Titanium Gray
- And Titanium Silver
The phone shown off in the video is almost assuredly the Titanium Black option which I personally am quite fond of.
Though I’ve been saying that I will miss the sharp edges, I have to admit that the phone looks quite good. The corners aren’t nearly as rounded as some renders led us to believe and the flat screen still makes it look like a much less rotund device than the iPhone.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: