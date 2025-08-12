Latest iOS 26 beta 6 brings new features including one you have to see to believe

iOS 26 Beta 6 installed, tap the Calendar app and the Clock app and see how quickly they open on your device. Hopefully, this is a feature and not an accident or a bug. If it is a feature, we should see this make it to the stable version of iOS 26 . Apple released iOS 26 Beta 6 on Monday, and because it speeds up some animation, certain apps will open extremely fast when you press the icon on your iPhone. For example, if you haveBeta 6 installed, tap the Calendar app and the Clock app and see how quickly they open on your device. Hopefully, this is a feature and not an accident or a bug. If it is a feature, we should see this make it to the stable version of





Apple continues to tinker with Liquid Glass as the new update makes the lockscreen more transparent allowing more of the background to be viewed. The clock on the lock screen is brighter, and icons on the home screen look as though they are floating in the background. Six new ringtones have been added, including "Dreamer," which many have been raving about on "X."









iOS 26 , Apple made a controversial move with the Camera mode picker in the camera app. Since, well, forever, on iOS, swiping right to left would take the user ahead one page, and swiping from left to right would take the user back a page. With the Camera app, swiping from left to right in the Camera mode picker took you ahead a page instead of going back, and vice versa.

Apple had no business going THIS HARD with the new "Dreamer" ringtone!!



— Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) August 11, 2025

Apple added a Settings toggle in Beta 5 that allowed users to go back to "Classic Mode" and allow the Camera app to swipe like all of the other apps. In the latest Beta, Apple removed the Settings toggle and just made the Camera app swipe in the same direction as other apps.





iOS 26 Beta 6, make sure that you've subscribed to the iOS 26 Beta program. Go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions. There aren't that many Beta releases left, with the stable version of iOS 26 expected to be released in about a month.



Quite a few small, but noticeable tweaks to animations in iOS 26 Beta 6! Most transitions are (even) faster, snappier.



— xezrunner (@xezrunner) August 11, 2025

iOS 26 Beta since the first Developer Preview was released on June 9th. The Beta was released right after the WWDC 2025 Keynote was completed. While I didn't have too many major issues because of the beta, the one I did have prevented the phone from ringing during incoming calls. Luckily, There are probably many like yours truly who have had their iPhone powered by theBeta since the first Developer Preview was released on June 9th. The Beta was released right after the WWDC 2025 Keynote was completed. While I didn't have too many major issues because of the beta, the one I did have prevented the phone from ringing during incoming calls. Luckily, Apple released the next Beta update not too long after the issue started, and I dealt with this issue for about two days.





After running the Beta for over two months, I'm looking forward to the release of stable iOS 26 so I can exit the beta without punishment.

