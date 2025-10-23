Judges seem to be siding with Apple in the Epic fight – and that could shape how you pay for apps

Apple seeking reversal of a recent contempt filing

Basically, we're talking about the lawsuit that started back with Epic Games. There was a video shared of the deposition where both Apple and Epic showed up and each presented its own arguments to the court.





Apple's position, Epic, and the court

Apple currently holds the position that it should be allowed to counteroffer with a lower commission rate. So basically, according to Apple, Epic Games shouldn't be getting a free ride to make as much money as it wants while benefiting from Apple's hardware, software, and users.





How do you feel about the Apple vs. Epic battle at this point? I just want it to be over already Apple’s right to protect its system Epic’s right to fight for developers I’ve stopped caring about this fight entirely I just want it to be over already 12.5% Apple’s right to protect its system 12.5% Epic’s right to fight for developers 50% I’ve stopped caring about this fight entirely 25%

Recommended Stories

Epic vs Apple is one long legal fight

But it's not all that surprising, really. Both Apple and Epic have a lot at stake – Apple wants to protect its business model, and Epic wants more freedom (and profits) for developers. It's one of those cases where neither side wants to give in first. For now, all we can do is wait for the next ruling and see if it finally brings some closure – or if this saga keeps going for another few years.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years!is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer