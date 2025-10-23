Judges seem to be siding with Apple in the Epic fight – and that could shape how you pay for apps

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The legal back-and-forth between Apple and Epic isn’t over yet.

Apple Apps
Apple's been in court about the App Store alternative payments for quite some time now, and now the Cupertino tech giant is back to appeal a contempt finding tied to a judge's order. 

Apple seeking reversal of a recent contempt filing


On Tuesday, the Cupertino tech giant returned to court to appeal a contempt ruling issued by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. The judge had found that Apple "willfully ignored" a previous injunction. 

The order had required Apple to open the App Store to alternative payment methods. Now, Apple is set to argue that the lower court went too far and misinterpreted the scope of the original injunction.

Basically, we're talking about the lawsuit that started back with Epic Games. There was a video shared of the deposition where both Apple and Epic showed up and each presented its own arguments to the court. 


Apple argued that banning all commissions on external purchases was the court going beyond its authority, and Apple's lawyer called the order "punitive". 

The Cupertino tech giant also said that it never intended to violate the order, but instead came up with a number that it found to be appropriate. Gregory Garre, Apple's lawyer, said that if the district court found that Apple's interpretation was wrong, the remedy was to be a clarification, not a contempt finding. 

Apple's position, Epic, and the court 


Apple currently holds the position that it should be allowed to counteroffer with a lower commission rate. So basically, according to Apple, Epic Games shouldn't be getting a free ride to make as much money as it wants while benefiting from Apple's hardware, software, and users. 

How do you feel about the Apple vs. Epic battle at this point?

On the other hand, Epic claimed that the Cupertino giant took a calculated risk by violating the original court order. Epic claimed that Apple could ask for clarification, but it didn't do that; instead, it chose to go for a plan that directly contradicted the order. 

However, it seems that the court was sympathetic to Apple's arguments, and there were even arguments that nothing in the injunction strictly prohibited Apple from charging a commission. Nevertheless, it was suggested that Apple knew what it was doing with its solution. 

The panel of judges didn't immediately give a ruling, so a decision is going to come in the following months. How these things usually go, you probably shouldn't expect it in 2025. 

This legal fight between Apple and Epic Games has been going on for five years now. It began in 2020, when Epic ignored Apple's App Store, provided a link in its Fortnite app to an outside payment platform, which resulted in Apple banning Epic's developer account and taking the game off the App Store. 

Epic vs Apple is one long legal fight 


I can't believe it's been five years already, and I find myself smiling at how time passes. There's been quite a lot of back and forth between these two companies in this legal battle, and curiously enough, it's still going on. 

But it's not all that surprising, really. Both Apple and Epic have a lot at stake – Apple wants to protect its business model, and Epic wants more freedom (and profits) for developers. It's one of those cases where neither side wants to give in first. For now, all we can do is wait for the next ruling and see if it finally brings some closure – or if this saga keeps going for another few years.

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless