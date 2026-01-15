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Amazon makes the Bose SoundLink Max much harder to ignore

This stereo speaker is now 18% off and a much smarter buy.

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A person wearing a red dress is carrying the Bose SoundLink Max.
View now at Amazon
In case you missed it, Bose speakers are enjoying solid discounts right now. Amazon brought the SoundLink Plus under $200 last week and then slashed the SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) to its lowest price ever. And now, fans of larger Bluetooth speakers are in for a treat — the SoundLink Max is on sale.

Right now, Bose audio fans can grab this powerful stereo speaker with a solid $70 discount. Sure, this doesn’t bring it to its best price ever, but it’s the first noteworthy price cut I’ve seen this year.

Save $70 on the Bose SoundLink Max

$70 off (18%)
The Bose SoundLink Max has just become a lot more affordable. Right now, Amazon is offering the music companion for $70 off, making it a much smarter buy for Bose audio fans. All three color options are now 18% off.
Buy at Amazon
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While it’s a bit heavy, this Bluetooth speaker features a detachable (and replaceable) rope handle for easier transportation. The unit is also IP67-rated, making it perfectly suitable for outdoor use. Plus, with big size comes big sound, and the SoundLink Max delivers a lot on that front.

The unit offers booming stereo audio with pristine frequency separation. This helps you clearly distinguish all instrumentals in your favorite jams, delivering a truly premium listening experience. There are also a few EQ presets for those who like to customize their music, as well as a three-band equalizer. I’ll admit this isn’t very flexible, but the speaker already sounds great.

While many Bluetooth speakers are increasingly ditching the aux input, the SoundLink Max keeps it. This allows you to connect it to DVD players and other audio sources. Although this feature might not be hugely popular, it’s nice to know you’re not limited to your phone or tablet’s Bluetooth. And with an impressive 20-hour battery life, it lasts enough for a whole night of partying.

Bottom line: the SoundLink Max is great, and at $70 off, it delivers excellent value for money. Pick out the color you like best (out of three available options) and save big with this tempting offer.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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