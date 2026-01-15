Amazon makes the Bose SoundLink Max much harder to ignore
This stereo speaker is now 18% off and a much smarter buy.
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Amazon brought the SoundLink Plus under $200 last week and then slashed the SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) to its lowest price ever. And now, fans of larger Bluetooth speakers are in for a treat — the SoundLink Max is on sale.In case you missed it, Bose speakers are enjoying solid discounts right now.
While it’s a bit heavy, this Bluetooth speaker features a detachable (and replaceable) rope handle for easier transportation. The unit is also IP67-rated, making it perfectly suitable for outdoor use. Plus, with big size comes big sound, and the SoundLink Max delivers a lot on that front.
While many Bluetooth speakers are increasingly ditching the aux input, the SoundLink Max keeps it. This allows you to connect it to DVD players and other audio sources. Although this feature might not be hugely popular, it’s nice to know you’re not limited to your phone or tablet’s Bluetooth. And with an impressive 20-hour battery life, it lasts enough for a whole night of partying.
Right now, Bose audio fans can grab this powerful stereo speaker with a solid $70 discount. Sure, this doesn’t bring it to its best price ever, but it’s the first noteworthy price cut I’ve seen this year.
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While it’s a bit heavy, this Bluetooth speaker features a detachable (and replaceable) rope handle for easier transportation. The unit is also IP67-rated, making it perfectly suitable for outdoor use. Plus, with big size comes big sound, and the SoundLink Max delivers a lot on that front.
The unit offers booming stereo audio with pristine frequency separation. This helps you clearly distinguish all instrumentals in your favorite jams, delivering a truly premium listening experience. There are also a few EQ presets for those who like to customize their music, as well as a three-band equalizer. I’ll admit this isn’t very flexible, but the speaker already sounds great.
While many Bluetooth speakers are increasingly ditching the aux input, the SoundLink Max keeps it. This allows you to connect it to DVD players and other audio sources. Although this feature might not be hugely popular, it’s nice to know you’re not limited to your phone or tablet’s Bluetooth. And with an impressive 20-hour battery life, it lasts enough for a whole night of partying.
Bottom line: the SoundLink Max is great, and at $70 off, it delivers excellent value for money. Pick out the color you like best (out of three available options) and save big with this tempting offer.
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