Amazon makes the Bose SoundLink Max much harder to ignore

Save $70 on the Bose SoundLink Max $70 off (18%) The Bose SoundLink Max has just become a lot more affordable. Right now, Amazon is offering the music companion for $70 off, making it a much smarter buy for Bose audio fans. All three color options are now 18% off. Buy at Amazon

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While it’s a bit heavy, thisfeatures a detachable (and replaceable) rope handle for easier transportation. The unit is also IP67-rated, making it perfectly suitable for outdoor use. Plus, with big size comes big sound, and the SoundLink Max delivers a lot on that front.The unit offers booming stereo audio with pristine frequency separation. This helps you clearly distinguish all instrumentals in your favorite jams, delivering a truly premium listening experience. There are also a few EQ presets for those who like to customize their music, as well as a three-band equalizer. I’ll admit this isn’t very flexible, but the speaker already sounds great.While manyare increasingly ditching the aux input, the SoundLink Max keeps it. This allows you to connect it to DVD players and other audio sources. Although this feature might not be hugely popular, it’s nice to know you’re not limited to your phone or tablet’s Bluetooth. And with an impressive 20-hour battery life, it lasts enough for a whole night of partying.Bottom line: the SoundLink Max is great, and at $70 off, it delivers excellent value for money. Pick out the color you like best (out of three available options) and save big with this tempting offer.