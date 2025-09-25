Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Drop-proof JBL Flip 7 drops 33% at Woot

Boasting a loud sound and durable design, this bad boy is a top choice for shoppers who want a reliable speaker that won't break the bank.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A group of friends riding bikes with a JBL Flip 7 attached.
The party-ready JBL PartyBox 310 may be your ultimate choice for karaoke nights at $130 off, but if you want a great-sounding portable Bluetooth speaker that you can take anywhere, the JBL Flip 7 is the one to get.

Right now, this compact fella is selling for 33% off at Woot, dropping to only $99.95. That’s a whole $50 off its usual price of about $150. While $50 may not seem like a huge discount, snagging this capable speaker for just under $100 is actually a pretty decent offer, which we encourage you to capitalize on as soon as possible.

JBL Flip 7: Now 33% at Woot!

$99 95
$149 95
$50 off (33%)
Woot is offering a solid 33% discount on the JBL Flip 7, allowing shoppers to score one for just under $100. The speaker delivers great sound, has high durability, and is unmissable at this price. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Woot


The JBL Flip 6 was among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, so it’s no surprise that its successor falls into that same category as well. With its phenomenal sound and strong bass, it delivers an incredible listening experience on the go. You can also pair it with compatible speakers via Auracast. And if its default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can always adjust it to your taste using the EQ in its JBL Portable companion app.

It’s pretty durable, too. Boasting an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, it’s dust-tight and can be submerged in water up to about 4.92 feet (1.5 meters) for up to 30 minutes. On top of that, it has a ‘drop-proof’ certification, which allows it to survive one-meter drops onto concrete. To top this off, it packs solid battery life, delivering up to 14 hours of playtime, which increases to up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost.

Speaking of Playtime Boost, it increases battery life, which is great, but it lowers bass response when enabled, so keep that in mind.

In conclusion, the JBL Flip 7 is definitely worth getting if you want a good-sounding speaker that you can easily put in your backpack and take on your next adventure. So, don’t hesitate—save today!

Drop-proof JBL Flip 7 drops 33% at Woot

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Global Vivo users, your software experience is about to change

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Redmi's new tablet has a feature that fixes the most annoying thing about screens

by Johanna Romero • 1

Dear Apple, you can’t weasel your way out of the iPhone 17 Pro’s blatant problems

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless