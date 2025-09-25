Drop-proof JBL Flip 7 drops 33% at Woot
Boasting a loud sound and durable design, this bad boy is a top choice for shoppers who want a reliable speaker that won't break the bank.
The party-ready JBL PartyBox 310 may be your ultimate choice for karaoke nights at $130 off, but if you want a great-sounding portable Bluetooth speaker that you can take anywhere, the JBL Flip 7 is the one to get.
Right now, this compact fella is selling for 33% off at Woot, dropping to only $99.95. That’s a whole $50 off its usual price of about $150. While $50 may not seem like a huge discount, snagging this capable speaker for just under $100 is actually a pretty decent offer, which we encourage you to capitalize on as soon as possible.
The JBL Flip 6 was among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, so it’s no surprise that its successor falls into that same category as well. With its phenomenal sound and strong bass, it delivers an incredible listening experience on the go. You can also pair it with compatible speakers via Auracast. And if its default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can always adjust it to your taste using the EQ in its JBL Portable companion app.
Speaking of Playtime Boost, it increases battery life, which is great, but it lowers bass response when enabled, so keep that in mind.
In conclusion, the JBL Flip 7 is definitely worth getting if you want a good-sounding speaker that you can easily put in your backpack and take on your next adventure. So, don’t hesitate—save today!
It’s pretty durable, too. Boasting an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, it’s dust-tight and can be submerged in water up to about 4.92 feet (1.5 meters) for up to 30 minutes. On top of that, it has a ‘drop-proof’ certification, which allows it to survive one-meter drops onto concrete. To top this off, it packs solid battery life, delivering up to 14 hours of playtime, which increases to up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost.
