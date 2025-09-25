Drop-proof JBL Flip 7 drops 33% at Woot

Bluetooth speaker





JBL Flip 7: Now 33% at Woot! $99 95 $149 95 $50 off (33%) Woot is offering a solid 33% discount on the JBL Flip 7, allowing shoppers to score one for just under $100. The speaker delivers great sound, has high durability, and is unmissable at this price. Act fast and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Woot



It’s pretty durable, too. Boasting an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, it’s dust-tight and can be submerged in water up to about 4.92 feet (1.5 meters) for up to 30 minutes. On top of that, it has a ‘drop-proof’ certification, which allows it to survive one-meter drops onto concrete. To top this off, it packs solid battery life, delivering up to 14 hours of playtime, which increases to up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost.



Speaking of Playtime Boost, it increases battery life, which is great, but it lowers bass response when enabled, so keep that in mind.

In conclusion, the JBL Flip 7 is definitely worth getting if you want a good-sounding speaker that you can easily put in your backpack and take on your next adventure. So, don't hesitate—save today!



