JBL PartyBox 310 gets $130 discount, becoming your ultimate choice for karaoke nights

The speaker delivers loud sound, has good durability, lets you plug in a guitar or mic, and even offers a mesmerizing light show. Save while you can!

By
Deals Audio
Two people walk down a sunny urban street, one carrying a guitar and the other pulling a JBL PartyBox 310 speaker.
In the market for a proper loudspeaker designed for parties and huge gatherings? Well, this deal on the JBL PartyBox 310 might be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Right now, this rather huge fella is selling for a whopping $130 off at Walmart, dropping it to just $449.95. Not too shabby, considering it usually sells for around $580. Just be sure to act fast and score one now, as there’s no telling how long this deal will last. The speaker is an absolute bargain at its current price.

JBL Partybox 310: Now $130 OFF at Walmart!

$449 95
$579 95
$130 off (22%)
Act fast and save $130 on the loud JBL Partybox 310 at Walmart. The speaker delivers incredible sound, has a gorgeous light show that syncs to the beat, and you can even plug in a guitar or a mic. It offers solid value for money, so don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart


It’s far from affordable—we agree on that. However, the JBL PartyBox 310 is the speaker you need for your next gathering, even if you haven’t realized it yet.

With dimensions of 27 x 12.8 x 14.5 inches (Width x Height x Depth), it’s one big fella that offers phenomenal sound capable of rocking a whole block. To top it off, it delivers a stunning RGB light show that syncs to the beat for an even more mesmerizing experience. You can even plug in your guitar or a microphone for a true karaoke night, or just to show off how good a player or singer you are.

Don’t worry, our friend here is also pretty durable, rocking an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means it can survive a few accidental splashes. On top of that, it delivers up to 18 hours of listening time, which is not bad at all. And since it’s one huge fella, it sports wheels and a telescopic handle for easier portability.

All in all, the JBL PartyBox 310 is a top choice for shoppers who want to be remembered for the incredible listening experience they provide to their guests at the gatherings they organize. So, if you, too, want your friends or family to remember the party you’re planning, don’t miss out—grab this speaker for less now!

