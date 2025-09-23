Limited-time deal makes well-liked JBL Flip 6 no-brainer at under $80
The speaker is ranks among the best on the market and is a true must-have at this price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We believe it’s always an unmissable opportunity to score one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market for much less than usual. That’s why we’re pleased to report that the JBL Flip 6 is once again selling for $50 off at Woot, allowing you to grab one for only $79.95 instead of splurging around $130.
Sure, this offer may come and go — staying up for grabs for a few days, expiring, and then reappearing after a short break — but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth taking advantage of. On the contrary, the JBL Flip 6 brings a lot to the table, and snagging it for just under $80 is a chance you don’t want to pass up.
For starters, our friend here is extremely portable, making it easy to carry around wherever you go. And don’t let its small size fool you; it delivers a loud sound, making it a suitable choice for blasting songs on your own or providing sound for a small gathering. Plus, you can always pair it with other JBL speakers via PartyBoost for an even more mesmerizing experience.
All in all, you do get a lot in return for your $80. Therefore, we encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now while you still can!
These speakers are usually highly durable, and the JBL Flip 6 is no exception. Thanks to its IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully dust-tight and can be submerged in clean water up to three feet deep for around 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.
