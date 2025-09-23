Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Limited-time deal makes well-liked JBL Flip 6 no-brainer at under $80

The speaker is ranks among the best on the market and is a true must-have at this price. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the JBL Flip 6.
We believe it’s always an unmissable opportunity to score one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market for much less than usual. That’s why we’re pleased to report that the JBL Flip 6 is once again selling for $50 off at Woot, allowing you to grab one for only $79.95 instead of splurging around $130.

JBL Flip 6: Save 38% at Woot!

$79 95
$129 95
$50 off (38%)
Woot is offering a sweet 38% discount on the JBL Flip 6, slashing $80 off its price. This allows you to score one for just under $80. The speaker delivers solid sound and high durability, making it a great choice for shoppers who don't want to overspend. Don't miss out!
Buy at Woot


Sure, this offer may come and go — staying up for grabs for a few days, expiring, and then reappearing after a short break — but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth taking advantage of. On the contrary, the JBL Flip 6 brings a lot to the table, and snagging it for just under $80 is a chance you don’t want to pass up.

For starters, our friend here is extremely portable, making it easy to carry around wherever you go. And don’t let its small size fool you; it delivers a loud sound, making it a suitable choice for blasting songs on your own or providing sound for a small gathering. Plus, you can always pair it with other JBL speakers via PartyBoost for an even more mesmerizing experience.

These speakers are usually highly durable, and the JBL Flip 6 is no exception. Thanks to its IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully dust-tight and can be submerged in clean water up to three feet deep for around 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

All in all, you do get a lot in return for your $80. Therefore, we encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now while you still can!

Limited-time deal makes well-liked JBL Flip 6 no-brainer at under $80

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

iOS 26 regret is real – iPhone users are searching for a way out

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

Lenovo's ultra-affordable tablet for everyday use just became even cheaper

by Polina Kovalakova • 1

Motorola's 'impossibly thin and incredibly tough' Edge 70 leaks out ahead of probable 2026 launch

by Adrian Diaconescu • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless