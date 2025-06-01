Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.

It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers

Verizon has left both its customers and its employees beyond frustrated.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wireless service Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Verizon logo on a building
Verizon has a problem: it’s losing customers at an incredible rate, and it’s trying to fix its problems in ways that further drive its users away. After T-Mobile’s recent controversies with the price hikes and the T-Life app, you’d think that this is the perfect time for Verizon to swoop in and snatch some customers away.

Instead, online forums are filled with complaints against the company, and it’s not hard to see why. For example, Verizon customers are finding charges on their bills that they never asked for. This may be due to representatives trying to earn an extra commission, but it’s likely a result of Verizon’s AI tools that even its own employees dislike.

Verizon is having a pricing crisis




A while ago, I mentioned that Verizon is having a pricing crisis. Looking at what the company’s customers are seeing every day, it truly feels like there is a lot of mismanagement going on over at Verizon.

While some customers are being offered killer discounts, others are arbitrarily picked for price hikes that make them consider alternatives. As far as the company’s users have been able to tell, there is no rhyme or reason to these discounts and price increases.

Most people’s best guess is that Verizon randomly offers discounts to retain existing customers. There’s very likely some truth to this, as we’ve seen the carrier offer pretty good deals to people who told customer service that they were thinking of switching to another network.

But there has to be a better way to go about trying to keep your user base.

Throw things at a wall and see what sticks




Both T-Mobile and AT&TVerizon’s largest competitors — are performing better. Verizon’s strategy of offering steep discounts often works, and users say that they’ll stick around for the time being simply because of how cheap it is. However, it’s still not enough to maintain growth.

Verizon’s aforementioned AI tools are another way that the company is experimenting with streamlining its services. These tools are supposed to help its employees speed up their work, and provide better service to Verizon’s customers. Except, said employees have to constantly battle these tools just to be able to do their job without being hindered.

And now we have almost concrete evidence that these tools have directly contributed to inflated bills: a surefire way to drive customers away. Anecdotal reports from Verizon representatives only corroborate the claim that these tools add extras to a user’s bill without asking anyone first.

Recommended Stories

It’s not all bad, but it could be so much better


There’s a reason so many people still stick with Verizon: it has extensive coverage across the U.S. and usually provides awesome service. Verizon is also partnering with AST SpaceMobile to bring satellite cell service to its users in dead zones, which is an excellent initiative. However, what the company has been doing recently is, in my opinion, a recipe for guaranteed disaster.

Verizon is already losing hundreds of thousands of users to its rivals. It’s time for the company to get its act straight and devise a concrete plan of action. To continue to do nothing except half-hearted attempts at solving non-existent problems is to give T-Mobile and AT&T victory on a silver platter.

If I were someone high up at Verizon, the first thing I’d do would be to make discounts and price hikes make sense for the average customer. Be completely transparent about why someone might be seeing their bill go up. Second, prioritize customer service so that both employees and customers leave satisfied instead of enraged.

Yeah, that’s easier said than done, and T-Mobile has messed up in that department too. But that’s all the more reason for Verizon to get its act together and step up when it has a golden opportunity to do so.

Else, it’s basically trying to lose customers.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Buy at Total Wireless
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"

Latest News

Save $130 and grab the JBL Xtreme 4 at a fantastic price with this unbeatable deal
Save $130 and grab the JBL Xtreme 4 at a fantastic price with this unbeatable deal
Why reps at T-Mobile corporate-owned stores hate those working at TPR stores
Why reps at T-Mobile corporate-owned stores hate those working at TPR stores
Another AI project from Apple may just have gotten delayed — and it’s one people actually wanted
Another AI project from Apple may just have gotten delayed — and it’s one people actually wanted
New macOS theme hints at something big
New macOS theme hints at something big
iPad users have been waiting over a decade for this app, and now it might actually happen
iPad users have been waiting over a decade for this app, and now it might actually happen
Apple’s WWDC 2025 won’t be anything special, but next year should be awesome
Apple’s WWDC 2025 won’t be anything special, but next year should be awesome
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless