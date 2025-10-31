Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
iPhone 18 Pro likely to miss out on the same “feature” iPhone 17 Pro did

The iPhone 18 Pro might continue a disappointing choice that Apple made for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple iPhone 18
iPhone 17 Pro Max rear cameras
The iPhone 18 Pro might miss out on the same “feature” that the iPhone 17 Pro did: the option to purchase it in the color black. If true, it’ll continue Apple’s slight nudge towards encouraging users to buy the iPhone Air instead, leaving the Pro models for actual professionals who need the hardware.

No black color for iPhone 18 Pro


According to a recent post (translated source) by an industry insider, the iPhone 18 Pro might be skipping a black color option next year as well, just like the iPhone 17 Pro did. This is hardly a dealbreaker for most consumers, but some only want a black smartphone, and might be tempted to get the Air instead.

A strategy that I think Apple is employing to make the iPhone Air the default choice.

New colors, maybe the same old problems




Due to the new aluminum chassis, the iPhone 17 Pro has many problems. It is highly susceptible to damage, and the Cosmic Orange variants sometimes lose their color, turning a shade of pink instead. According to the post, the iPhone 18 Pro may have the following color options:

  • Coffee
  • Purple
  • Burgundy

Which of these potential iPhone 18 Pro colors speaks to you?

Vote View Result


Frankly, I’m doubtful that this will be the color palette for the iPhone 18 Pro. And, being so early in development, it’s very likely to change. However, if these really are the color options, then Apple will need to do something to make sure they don’t discolor like the 17 Pro. All three sound like they could lose their vibrancy quite easily.

Is black going to be an exclusive color?


A black color option for smartphones is such an expected “feature” that I was genuinely surprised when the iPhone 17 Pro shipped without it.

Some people have theorized that Apple might be saving it for a rainy day, as some sort of limited edition model. If so, then I’m even more convinced that the company wants to make the iPhone Air the default iPhone for its consumer base.

And if that’s the case, then you really need to start using silicon batteries, Apple. Without the battery life to match even the standard iPhone 17 model, the Air is headed the way of the Galaxy S25 Edge.
COMMENTS (0)

