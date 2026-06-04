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The iPhone 18 Pro Max thickness leaks, and it's anything but surprising

The latest iPhone 18 leak is here! This time it concerns the top model of the range, the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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Mariyan Slavov
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The rumored thickness of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is not a huge surprise. | Image by PhoneArena
The latest iPhone 18 leak is here! This time it concerns the top model of the range, the iPhone 18 Pro Max. According to Weibo-based leaker Ice Universe, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will measure exactly 8.75mm in thickness, the same as its predecessor.

iPhone 18 series will be an evolution, not a revolution


IceUniverse posted on Weibo the expected thickness of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. | Image by Weibo - The iPhone 18 Pro Max thickness leaks, and it&#039;s anything but surprising
IceUniverse posted on Weibo the expected thickness of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. | Image by Weibo

According to IceUniverse, we shouldn't expect much from the iPhone 18 lineup, as Apple has poured most of its resources into the upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra.

IceUniverse has a decent track record, however, the leaker also stated back in March that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be significantly thicker than its predecessor, due to hardware changes, which could also make it the heaviest iPhone.

This new alleged thickness contradicts IceUniverse's previous statements, so it should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt.

Which iPhone 18 model will be the most popular?
13 Votes

iPhone 18 Pro Max expected specs and features


Another Weibo leaker using the handle Instant Digital cited a weight of 240 grams for the iPhone 18 Pro Max earlier this year.

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Meanwhile, Digital Chat Station — a famous and mostly reliable tipster from China — claimed that one of the upgrades in the next Pro Max model will be the bigger battery — 5,100 to 5,200 mAh, up from 5,088 mAh in the eSIM version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Here's a quick breakdown of the expected iPhone 18 Pro Max specs and features:
  • A20 Pro chip (built on a 2nm process)
  • LTPO+ display
  • Variable aperture for main camera
  • New Dark Cherry color may be the signature color this year.
  • Blue color also may be available.
  • Noticeable battery upgrade: 5,000+ mAh
  • Apple C2 connectivity modem with extra privacy features
  • Smaller Dynamic Island, potentially
  • Charging speeds around 40W 
  • iOS 27 + upgraded Siri and sharper Apple Intelligence
  • New "Extensions" feature for iOS 27 in the works
  • Up to 2TB of storage

The iPhone Ultra is stealing the show



The first foldable iPhone has been stealing the show and occupying headlines for months now. The device leaked in the form of dummy models, and almost all specs have been out in the open. The iPhone Ultra will most likely use liquid metal for its hinge, and it will come in white and black.

Industry insiders and leakers suggest a creaseless main flexible screen with a self-healing coating, along with two 48 MP main cameras and two 18 MP selfie snappers—one on the cover screen and the other in the main display.

The battery is supposed to be 5,800 mAh, and the price is set at around $2000.

Would anyone buy the iPhone 18 Pro Max?


Back to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The device is expected to retain the same price tag as its predecessor, starting at $1,199. The gap to the iPhone Ultra is shaping up to be pretty significant. $800 is in fact a separate iPhone 18, so we expect the iPhone 18 Pro Max to still sell well, despite the iPhone Ultra stealing the spotlight.

What do you think? Which iPhone model will be the best-seller this fall?
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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