The iPhone 18 Pro Max thickness leaks, and it's anything but surprising

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max

Here's a quick breakdown of the expected iPhone 18 Pro Max specs and features:

The iPhone Ultra is stealing the show





foldable iPhone

Would anyone buy the iPhone 18 Pro Max?

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18

iPhone 18 Pro Max

The firsthas been stealing the show and occupying headlines for months now. The device leaked in the form of dummy models, and almost all specs have been out in the open. The iPhone Ultra will most likely use liquid metal for its hinge, and it will come in white and black.Industry insiders and leakers suggest a creaseless main flexible screen with a self-healing coating, along with two 48 MP main cameras and two 18 MP selfie snappers—one on the cover screen and the other in the main display.The battery is supposed to be 5,800 mAh, and the price is set at around $2000.Back to the. The device is expected to retain the same price tag as its predecessor, starting at $1,199. The gap to the iPhone Ultra is shaping up to be pretty significant. $800 is in fact a separate, so we expect theto still sell well, despite the iPhone Ultra stealing the spotlight.What do you think? Which iPhone model will be the best-seller this fall?