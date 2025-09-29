Is the new iPhone 17 Pro telephoto worth $1,099? Only for these users

iPhone 17

If you are a photographer, this is a big deal

If you’re serious about photography, the 4x telephoto is hands-down the most meaningful upgrade Apple has delivered to its camera system in years.



I know, I know: this is just a phone, so how can we talk about it in any serious manner when discussing photography? Or at least that’s what people used to say, but it’s more clear than ever that flagship phones can now easily be incorporated into profession workflows in a photographer’s and an even a filmmaker’s career.



But I digress — portrait shooters will love the natural perspective at 100 mm, and landscape photographers can finally frame peaks, ridges, and architectural details without losing too much of the scene. And for travel photography, this is the first time an iPhone telephoto feels versatile enough to lean on heavily.



It’s no exaggeration to say the 4x lens brings the iPhone closer to DSLR-like versatility, especially with that lossless 8x zoom.



For casual users, maybe not so much

If you own an iPhone 17 Pro is the first one that actually has solid ground to claim that moniker. In other words, unless this is going to help you earn money in some way, then you can probably spend your hard-earned money somewhere else; like a week’s trip to a place you’ve never been, for example — we are talking about a $1100, after all…



Besides giving a more detailed image, the 48MP sensor also gives you the opportunity to use a crop mode and get 8x zoom, which has barely any loss of quality. Apple calls this “lossless zoom,” and it actually lives up to that name provided you have plenty of light to work with.Of course, if you start pushing it all the way to 40x the illusion of this great image quality quickly starts to collapse into a mushy mess (although still much better than what we had on themodels). If you stick to the 4x and 8x, though, this lens is in a different league than what iPhones were capable before.