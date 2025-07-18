Latest iPhone 17 Air leak said just what we didn't want to hear
The iPhone 17 Air will barely make it to the end of the day.
Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air, which will replace the Plus model in the lineup, will barely last a whole day on a single charge, per a new rumor.
Tipster Instant Digital claims that the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a battery with less than 3,000mAh capacity. They didn't reveal the exact capacity but did hint that with iOS 26's Adaptive Power, the phone will probably make it to the end of the day.
Apple says that in this mode, an iPhone will make small performance adjustments to make the battery last longer, such as lowering screen brightness and letting some tasks take longer.
Needless to say, most people wouldn't want to have this mode all the time, and the only way to make it to the end of the day without the phone dying would be to plug the phone in or use the rumored battery case accessory to extend capacity.
At just 5.5mm thick, the iPhone 17 Air is going to be the thinnest model in the lineup, which is why it doesn't have enough space for a larger battery. An earlier rumor had said that the battery capacity would be 2,800mAh.
Though the phone will be thin, it will not be small, with its display expected to come in at 6.6 inches. This means that its display size will be second only to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is expected to retain the 6.9-inch screen of its predecessor and get a bigger 5,000mAh battery.
Additionally, the screen will be 120Hz, and a high refresh rate is usually a battery hog.
One earlier report hinted that around 60 to 70 percent of iPhone 17 Air owners should be able to go all day without plugging in the phone. Another sounded less worrying, claiming the battery life will be comparable to current iPhones. Apple has allegedly redesigned display and silicon components and tweaked software to make the device more energy efficient.
The phone will likely feature an in-house Wi-Fi chip and the home-brewed C1 modem, which should result in efficiency improvements.
As for the other rumored features, the iPhone 17 Air will allegedly be the only model in the lineup with a titanium frame and will have a rectangular camera bar to house a lone 48MP rear camera. The device will be fueled by the 3nm A19 chip, which will be paired with 12GB of RAM.
