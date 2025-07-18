Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Latest iPhone 17 Air leak said just what we didn't want to hear

The iPhone 17 Air will barely make it to the end of the day.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Air battery
Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air, which will replace the Plus model in the lineup, will barely last a whole day on a single charge, per a new rumor.

Tipster Instant Digital claims that the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a battery with less than 3,000mAh capacity. They didn't reveal the exact capacity but did hint that with iOS 26's Adaptive Power, the phone will probably make it to the end of the day.


Apple says that in this mode, an iPhone will make small performance adjustments to make the battery last longer, such as lowering screen brightness and letting some tasks take longer.

Needless to say, most people wouldn't want to have this mode all the time, and the only way to make it to the end of the day without the phone dying would be to plug the phone in or use the rumored battery case accessory to extend capacity.

Would you buy the iPhone 17 Air if the battery capacity were below 2,800mAh?

Vote View Result
 

At just 5.5mm thick, the iPhone 17 Air is going to be the thinnest model in the lineup, which is why it doesn't have enough space for a larger battery. An earlier rumor had said that the battery capacity would be 2,800mAh.

Though the phone will be thin, it will not be small, with its display expected to come in at 6.6 inches. This means that its display size will be second only to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is expected to retain the 6.9-inch screen of its predecessor and get a bigger 5,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the screen will be 120Hz, and a high refresh rate is usually a battery hog.

One earlier report hinted that around 60 to 70 percent of iPhone 17 Air owners should be able to go all day without plugging in the phone. Another sounded less worrying, claiming the battery life will be comparable to current iPhones. Apple has allegedly redesigned display and silicon components and tweaked software to make the device more energy efficient.

The phone will likely feature an in-house Wi-Fi chip and the home-brewed C1 modem, which should result in efficiency improvements.

As for the other rumored features, the iPhone 17 Air will allegedly be the only model in the lineup with a titanium frame and will have a rectangular camera bar to house a lone 48MP rear camera. The device will be fueled by the 3nm A19 chip, which will be paired with 12GB of RAM.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 4

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 4

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon
T-Mobile confirms not one but two cool summer freebies are coming to a store near you soon

Latest News

The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
The biggest problem with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is that... it exists
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
Oppo's upcoming gaming phones are unique in more than one way
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
FCC visit reveals what's missing from the base Pixel 10 model
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
So, how thin would a Chinese foldable go with Samsung's abysmal battery?
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
I love the Galaxy Fold 7. I just can’t open It without a fight
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless