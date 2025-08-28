The iPad mini A17 Pro just got $100 cheaper, and I'm seriously tempted
The compact and powerful iPad mini A17 Pro is a much more tempting pick right now thanks to Amazon's latest promo.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve always been intrigued by the iPad mini. It’s small, making it perfect for on-the-go use and powerful enough to handle (almost) anything I put it through. And with the new iPad mini A17 Pro, those performance capabilities only get better. Best part? The device is available at a fantastic $100 discount on Amazon right now, so you won’t have to pay full price.
Sure, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this deal, but that doesn’t make it any less worth considering — especially if you missed it before. So, if you’re after a powerful and compact device with iPadOS — and don’t want to pay full price — this is your chance to save on all storage configurations.
In terms of performance, this small fella doesn’t disappoint one bit. You can expect it to run various console-grade games, including Resident Evil, browse the web, stream your favorite movies, or even multitask without any hiccups.
At the end of the day, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) is a solid device I’d definitely get right now. At $100 off its original price, it’s way more exciting than usual. Grab yours and save while Amazon’s promo lasts.
The iPad mini A17 Pro is a fantastic pick, by the way. It packs a great-looking 8.3-inch display with crisp resolution and highly accurate colors, plus high-end features like P3-wide color gamut and True Tone. That said, the refresh rate only caps at 60Hz, so if you’re after more on the display front, you’d have to significantly increase your budget for the iPad Pro M4.
Another great thing about this bad boy is the exceptional battery life. Even though it comes with a 5,078mAh battery, it can last over 10 hours with video streaming — an impressive result indeed. Then again, you’d have to wait quite a bit for a full top-up, as you’re not getting fast charging.
