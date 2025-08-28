The iPad mini A17 Pro just got $100 cheaper, and I'm seriously tempted

Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

A person holds the iPad mini A17 Pro in landscape orientation with both hands while playing a game.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve always been intrigued by the iPad mini. It’s small, making it perfect for on-the-go use and powerful enough to handle (almost) anything I put it through. And with the new iPad mini A17 Pro, those performance capabilities only get better. Best part? The device is available at a fantastic $100 discount on Amazon right now, so you won’t have to pay full price.

iPad mini (A17 Pro): save $100 at Amazon

$100 off (20%)
Right now, you can get the 128GB iPad mini A17 Pro at a solid $100 discount. That brings the device just under the $400 mark, making it way more affordable than usual. Don't miss out and save big before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this deal, but that doesn’t make it any less worth considering — especially if you missed it before. So, if you’re after a powerful and compact device with iPadOS — and don’t want to pay full price — this is your chance to save on all storage configurations.

The iPad mini A17 Pro is a fantastic pick, by the way. It packs a great-looking 8.3-inch display with crisp resolution and highly accurate colors, plus high-end features like P3-wide color gamut and True Tone. That said, the refresh rate only caps at 60Hz, so if you’re after more on the display front, you’d have to significantly increase your budget for the iPad Pro M4.

In terms of performance, this small fella doesn’t disappoint one bit. You can expect it to run various console-grade games, including Resident Evil, browse the web, stream your favorite movies, or even multitask without any hiccups.

Another great thing about this bad boy is the exceptional battery life. Even though it comes with a 5,078mAh battery, it can last over 10 hours with video streaming — an impressive result indeed. Then again, you’d have to wait quite a bit for a full top-up, as you’re not getting fast charging.

At the end of the day, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) is a solid device I’d definitely get right now. At $100 off its original price, it’s way more exciting than usual. Grab yours and save while Amazon’s promo lasts.

